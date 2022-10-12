What could be a strong finish doesn’t necessarily make up for producers missing the spring and summer hay growing period.
Warm weather and good rainfall made August a good month for hay production, but missing the earlier months still hurt and narrowing profit margins are painful.
“We’re definitely below average (for yield), because we missed the summer and early spring hay cuttings. For some people, that August rain made their only cutting,” Wharton Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
After Wharton County’s warm and wet August, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index drifted above 500 in Wharton County, instituting a burn ban, and halting crop growth.
“Hay supplies are still short across the state, growers are going to take all they can get. If we don’t get any more moisture, our season is likely done.” Bowen said.
This year saw the most severe local drought since 2011, with a total average rainfall this year of 19.39 inches, as measured by the Lower Colorado River Authority’s gauge at El Campo Memorial Hospital, less than half of last year’s total of 40.40 inches as of October.
With a short season, demand and prices for hay have increased notably.
South Texas hay prices are sitting at between $70-$80 per round bale for fair quality and between $130-$150 per round bale for premium quality hay, whereas small square bales average $6-$8 and $10-$13 for the same qualities.
“On a normal year, I normally sell (bales) for $50-$60, this year with fertilizer costing so much money I’d need to sell for $80 just to break even. We had one cutting all year and we were pretty fortunate, I went to Gonzales a few weeks ago, and they’re all burned up,” Crescent farmer Kenneth “Bubba” Blair said.
“Normally I’ve got between 1,500-1,600 bales (for his own use) and then sell another 400, this year I made about 800. There’s going to be a big (hay) shortage this year,” he said.
