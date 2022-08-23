Representatives with the Matterhorn Express natural gas pipeline informed the Wharton County Commissioners Court on Monday at they intend to extend the pipeline from the Permian Basin in West Texas to a hub in Katy, terminating the line 16 miles inside Wharton County.

“The main line itself terminates in your county,” said Cheyne Winslow, project manager. “Essentially, it’s 36-inch and 42-inch pipeline coming from the West Texas Permian Basin area to Katy. Within your county will be 42-inch. We’re looking to acquire a 50-foot permanent easement and our workspace will be total of 125 foot with nominal footprint.”

