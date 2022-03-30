Human smuggling chases end in Wharton County

A high-speed chase through west El Campo Monday ended with 14 people turned over to the border patrol and one alleged smuggler behind county jail bars.
No injuries were reported, but El Campo residents were briefly placed in jeopardy midmorning Monday by the fleeing suspect.
“When they came into the city, they were going about a hundred (mph),” Wharton County Sheriff’s Capt. Bill Hedges said Tuesday.
For sheriff’s deputies, it was first of two pursuits involving human smuggling that day.
Deputies had tried to stop a northbound Chevrolet half-ton pickup for a traffic violation on U.S. 59 in the Hillje area. Instead, the driver picked up the speed and fled, exiting the highway onto far West Jackson Street.
The truck raced into the residential area just north of West Jackson in the midmorning.
“They made two or three turns then stopped and bailed out,” Hedges said. “They were very lucky, the citizens and the officers (what no one was hurt).”
Four to five people remained in the open pickup truck bed, trying to hide under a blanket near the intersection of Heights and Avenue G. Another eight to nine who had been lying in back immediately fled along with the driver.
With assistance from multiple law enforcers, a 15 people were corralled within about 15 minutes.
“One person was hiding behind the Vallejo apartments behind an A/C,” Hedges said.
The group, a mix of adult men and women, offered no resistance and had no contraband nor weapons with them. Fourteen were transported to Victoria County to be turned over to border patrol.
The driver, 30-year-old Uriel Padilla of Houston, was taken to the Wharton County Jail on charges of smuggling of persons and evading arrest. He was held in lieu of $40,000 in bonds as of press time.
Deputies were involved in another pursuit of a suspected human smuggler around 9:45 p.m. Monday near U.S. 59 and CR 231.
There, two suspects believed to be the in the nation illegally were detained along with the driver, 19-year-old Randy Omar Gutierrez of San Juan. He was booked on a single charge of smuggling of persons. Gutierrez was held awaiting magistration at press time.
“This is becoming an almost daily event – almost,” Hedges said.
Most cases involve illegal adults only, he added.
