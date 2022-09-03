Wharton County Pct. 3 Constable Robert Holder was injured and taken to a Houston hospital Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle was struck from behind by a distracted driver while he was working on Highway 59 near Carroll Road.

According to Wharton Police Sgt. Ariel Soltura, Holder was doing off-duty work related to highway construction when his 2005 Toyota truck was struck from behind by a 2005 Dodge truck driven by Alfonso Vasquez, 35, of Ganado.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.