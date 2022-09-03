Wharton County Pct. 3 Constable Robert Holder was injured and taken to a Houston hospital Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle was struck from behind by a distracted driver while he was working on Highway 59 near Carroll Road.
According to Wharton Police Sgt. Ariel Soltura, Holder was doing off-duty work related to highway construction when his 2005 Toyota truck was struck from behind by a 2005 Dodge truck driven by Alfonso Vasquez, 35, of Ganado.
According to reports, Holder suffered several cuts and bruises and a small brain hemorrhage. He was in good condition Wednesday and was expected to be released from Memorial Hermann Hospital on Thursday. Vasquez suffered an injured wrist. His updated condition was unknown as of press time.
“Wharton police worked the collision and cited Vasquez for expired driver’s license, expired registration, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Cell phone use was listed as a contributing factor to the collision,” Soltura said.
