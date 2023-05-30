With the regular legislative session ending without promised tax relief, a special session got under way Monday. Some proposals appear to be off the table now and county tax bills might need to change depending on when and what Governor Greg Abbott signs.

The special session calls for “Legislation to cut property-tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate in order to provide lasting property-tax relief for Texas taxpayers,” as read on the proclamation. This runs against the proposed SB 3, which made headway through both the Texas House and Senate, calling for an increase in the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000. Instead, the order follows closer to HB 2 which seeks to limit the maximum compressed tax rate for school districts and stalled in the State Senate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.