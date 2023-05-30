With the regular legislative session ending without promised tax relief, a special session got under way Monday. Some proposals appear to be off the table now and county tax bills might need to change depending on when and what Governor Greg Abbott signs.
The special session calls for “Legislation to cut property-tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate in order to provide lasting property-tax relief for Texas taxpayers,” as read on the proclamation. This runs against the proposed SB 3, which made headway through both the Texas House and Senate, calling for an increase in the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000. Instead, the order follows closer to HB 2 which seeks to limit the maximum compressed tax rate for school districts and stalled in the State Senate.
If an HB 2 styled plan is approved, instead of all property owners seeing a flat decrease on their taxable value, they’ll likely see a decrease in the tax rates applied from the school districts with no changes on their appraised values.
Any changes to the tax rate would alter tax bills and, if the sessions drag out long enough, may require upcoming tax bills to be modified or corrected after being sent.
“The bills go out regularly in mid-October, and we have very few people paying then, some pay later in November and December. (If the tax rates have to change) we would send out an adjusted statement ... If some people pay early, we can send out refunds,” Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector Cindy Hernandez said, adding “(The legislature is) always going to put something in the law that gets you the money.”
With the homestead exemption apparently off the table, Wharton’s CAD is likely to follow their planned schedule of home values finalized by the July 25 deadline.
“Most of the stuff (the legislature) does will say it comes into effect on Sept. 1, or Jan. 1 and if they do give a different deadline, it would change based on when it came into effect. If they do pass something, it would be the school districts and other jurisdictions would be (concerned). It looks like the homestead (exemption) is off the table, it seems like it’s just compression rates,” Wharton County Chief Appraiser Irene Klein said.
“None of that would really affect us, unless they change the (appraisal) cap from 10 to 5 percent. It’s not a value reduction from the market value,” Klein said.
The rub this special session likely causes involves the school boards that set their tax rates to fulfill the next year’s budgets.
“The only thing that’s on it is the tax rate compression, and I would think the entities would keep an eye on the session. They’ll just have to adjust their budgets accordingly,” Klein said.
Legally, special sessions can only last for 30 days and can only cover specific topics, meaning the governor’s proclamation might have torpedoed the plans to raise the homestead exemption for this year unless a second session were called to address that issue.
