Wharton County Farm Bureau honors ambassadors

Wharton County Farm Bureau (WCFB) marked the end of its inaugural ambassador program at its monthly May meeting by recognizing and awarding its three youth ambassador board members.
Leslie Zahn, Mason Woodruff, and Franklin Gavranovic each received a $1,000 scholarship for their involvement and participation in WCFB events as well as Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) statewide events in the year-long program. WCFB president Michael Popp praised each ambassador.
“I can’t say enough about each of these young adults. Each of these kids have been highly involved individuals throughout their high school careers and WCFB has been blessed to have shared in a piece of that time,” he said.
The purpose of the program has been to give Wharton County high school junior and senior students the opportunity to serve on an actively involved board and to learn what Texas Farm Bureau and WCFB have to offer.
“I always thought Farm Bureau was just a business that my parents had insurance with, but from serving as a youth ambassador I realized there is so much more to the organization,” Woodruff said.
Texas Farm Bureau works to protect and promote agriculture through such things as policy development, community involvement, and education.
“Getting our youth involved helps to insure the continuity of agriculture in this country. This program does just that,” Popp said.
For more information on the ambassador program or information on how to become a member of Wharton County Farm Bureau, call 979-532-2852 or visit the WCFB Facebook page.
