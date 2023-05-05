(Editor’s note: This is the 11th part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
Nearing the close of this year-long history of the Colorado River, I will give abridged news stories published during the five years dredging took place to remove The Raft.
The Shannon family owned The Wharton Spectator and it was filled with real stories of what was happening. Nothing was glossed over. I learned the history of the town of Wharton, Wharton County, and the people that lived here in every edition. I thank Frank W. Shannon for his approach to what subscribers wanted to read. All articles come from Wharton Spectator. Readers who want more details in the reporting should visit WCJC library and use the microfilm reader.
April 18, 1924: Wharton County taxpayers to vote on needed bonds to be used to remove The Raft. Only those with paid poll tax receipts and property owners are eligible to vote on this bond. If bond passes, the state has promised to help with funding. Two-thirds “for” needed. To vote for, voter must scratch out or scratch through words “against bond issue.” Matagorda County bond election results: 2,031 for – 133 against. The 133 came from boxes in Midfield, Clemville, and Blessing where most of west bank rice farmers reside.
Aug. 28, 1925: Letter to editor – To solve argument between west bank rice farmers in Wharton and Matagorda counties, it is feasible to divert Colorado River into Peach Creek. It is as wide as Colorado and this would alleviate flooding in Wharton and leave west bank gravity farmers high and dry. Money due from taxpayers for removal of the raft could be diverted to clear timber along Peach Creek, deepen it to create faster flow to coast.
Sept. 4, 1925: Commissioners court opens bids for opening Colorado River channel to 200 feet wide at top bank, with bed 20 feet deep and 125 feet wide at bottom. Work must be completed in no more than three years. Low bid Howard Kenyon Dredging of Houston $485,000; Mack Williams of Chicago $485,000; Picton Dredging of Galveston $498,000.
Jan. 15, 1926: Matagorda County and west bank farmers in Wharton County have hired General Goethals of Panama Canal fame to find if a dam can be built across Colorado River along the division line of the two counties. This would benefit gravity flow rice farmers but appease others by having flood gates to reduce flooding in Wharton and Glen flora when river is up. Estimated cost of dam could be as high as $2 million. Markham Irrigation supports the dam and removal of The Raft. Recently Markham dumped numerous sacks of cement at this site to maintain logs stay in place.
Jan. 22, 1926: The Raft sits inside four miles of the Colorado that lies within Wharton County near Lane City and covers 11 miles of river within Matagorda County. New figures on dam cost could be as low as $400,000 if flood gates not installed. Wharton County has hired William Black, an engineer with Howard Kenyon’s Dredging Co. He will oversee removal of The Raft which is known to have existed for over 200 years.
Feb. 5, 1926: Dredging has begun by Jno Jackson Co. with oversight by Howard Kenyon. Howard Kenyon will construct a levee system using the riverbed soil removed.
Sept. 19, 1926: Houston Chronicle in Wharton to report on demise of The Raft as it is breaking up. Below Dry Creek, cuts 20-30 feet made allowing Jenning’s Creek to have better drainage outlet into Colorado. Inspection has found numerous cables strung bank to bank of the Colorado which is obvious work of west bank rice farmers. They are trying to keep water high enough to water their crops. Dredging companies have 60-100 men at work based at three different camps along the river.
Dec. 24, 1926: Howard Kenyon Dredging has widened the channel being cut through The Raft. A few months ago, it was 15-50 feet wide and now 90-100 feet wide. Dry Creek now has water. The dredge machine is now working an area just below Blue Creek. When finished removing locked logs, the force of the river should scour the trapped silt deposit and restore the riverbed to its original depth. A good rain upstream should hasten the removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.