Firefighters from six departments faced brutal heat Wednesday battling flames at a former El Campo grain warehouse and keeping the grass fires it spawned from claiming houses.
Air-conditioners stopped on most homes and businesses of the eastern side of El Campo throughout the afternoon, a safety precaution as El Campo’s and Wharton’s aerial ladder trucks joined in the fight. The power would stay off more than four hours.
No one was inside the dilapidated former Nine-Point Grain warehouse at 313 W. Railroad when a lawnmower out front ignited the brittle brown grass on the southeast corner of the lot.
Before it was over, 58 firefighting volunteers from El Campo, Louise, Danevang, Wharton, Glen Flora and Hungerford helped battle the blaze supported by a host of retired firemen, law enforcers, EMS crew members, power company workers, railroad crews, city public works staff, volunteers, homeowners and businesses.
The near century-old defunct warehouse was all decades-dried wood covered by corrugated tin. “It was like a blow torch. We’d have had a bad problem if the wind had picked up. It would have started going. It wouldn’t have been like Hawaii, like Maui, but there would have been more damage.” El Campo Fire Chief Jimmy George said as the fire still raged.
It took slightly more than six hours to completely douse all the hot spots under the tin. The last unit to leave the scene at 7:15 p.m. “We were hoping to stop it early, but it didn’t work out that way,” George said.
No injuries were reported among the general public or first responders.
Fire Ignites
Christian Miller said he saw the danger as soon as his mower caused a spark and tried to stop it immediately. But the flames quickly spread and his cellphone was broken.
“I tried to wave people down, signaling them like this (a phone to ear sign), but they didn’t stop. Three cars drove by and, finally, a lady stopped. She called and tried to help me,” he said.
It didn’t take long though before the small grass fire reached the plywood covering an office door there.
Dispatchers sounded the alarm at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday.
The Heat Is On
It was 105 degrees in El Campo when sirens sounded summoning volunteers, according to weather.com, with “feels like” temperatures in the 110-degree range.
The area around the warehouse was a whole lot hotter. It can reach 300 degrees in the area around a burning building, according to ready.gov. Did it get that hot Wednesday by the warehouse? No one took the time to measure. There were too many other things to worry about – like the sprawling sea of flame with little open space between it and homes, churches and businesses.
AEP crews killed the power, Canadian Pacific Kansas City crews stopped the trains.
“It’s simply a precaution ... to make sure nobody gets hurt is the first priority,” AEP Distribution System Superintendent Royce Rodriguez said, adding AEP had someone on site in less than five minutes.
“This was done for firefighter safety and we regret the inconvenience that this has caused,” George said.
Police, constables, sheriff’s deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers blocked off streets within moments. “When it’s something major we all step up,” Police Chief David Marcaurele said, adding the general public followed instructions and stayed clear.
As hoses were pulled out and the fight began, however, firefighters quickly determined this battle would be a defensive one – too much nearby to lose, too far gone to save.
Time To Fight
Turned out there was a fire control system in the building, but nothing to power it. “When it fell, it broke the main inside causing a loss of local pressure,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said, adding city crews raced to isolate the line and restore pressure. At the same time, the city’s water tower went on generator feed with the main power cut.
El Campo crews set up on the east side with its aerial ladder truck, the soon-to-be decommissioned “Texas Top Gun” pounding the flames from above while firefighters on the ground alternated between deluge guns on vehicles and hose lines. They were supported by Glen Flora units.
Wharton VFD set up its aerial ladder truck on the west side of the building adding a pounding blast to the fight.
The crew, under the command of WVFD Capt. Jessie Gutierrez stayed on the defensive. “No, we didn’t go inside, just the ladder,” he said.
Wharton VFD has faced more than its fair share of large fires in the last few years, a chemical plant, the fire at the Wharton Los Cucos restaurant and at Nanya Plastics. “We’re very experienced with the ladder, but there were water pressure issues. That’s not only in El Campo, we have them in Wharton too,” Gutierrez said.
Louise sent three units and seven firefighters before it was all over, but it took awhile for their brush trucks to arrive as they first had to help douse a truck fire and the grass fire it caused on Hwy. 71 North near Nada (see related story).
LFVD firefighters Colton Courville, Denver Penner, Chase Isaac and Blake George stationed near the Wharton aerial ladder truck and, at first found themselves facing flames on two fronts. The warehouse fire had ignited trash, tires and weeds in an overgrown lot near West Railroad and Tegner.
“When we arrived, it was already fully involved. We were tasked to lay a supply line from the hydrant to Tower II (the Wharton VFD aerial ladder truck), but we had to change tasks to address the tires and the grass fire,” LVFD Capt. Blake George said.
They got that under control and then went back to their primary duty. “Everybody’s good, but we had a lot of heat blow in our direction,” George said.
Homeowners in the area were doing what they could to help. “There was one lady bucketing water our to help us out,” he said (please see related story).
With seven LVFD firefighters in trucks, it didn’t leave much in the small community just in case something else happened.
“We had a great response, even our retired firefighters stepped out and offered (to come to the fire), I said stage just in case,” George said, adding the community was protected throughout the day.
In El Campo, retired volunteers stepped up to fill background tasks as well. They monitored potential fire lines, watched the supply lines, helped with hydrants and water supplies for tired volunteers.
Danevang and Hungerford crews deployed to the west and north, drenching running grass fires as they raced across vacant land toward houses.
Blackened earth could be seen later that day not far from five trailers at the intersection of West First and Bellman or West First and Tegner where Louise and Glen Flora units stood ready.
City public works crews brought a Gradall to the scene to help move fire debris and look for hot spots before it was ruled completely doused.
Volunteers actually saved the lawn mower.
Stepping Up
“We had civilian help with donations of water and Gatorade, the high school FFA donated Gatorade and (City Mayor Pro Tem) Eugene Bustamante (a retired El Campo firefighter) provided supper for the firefighters last night,” George said.
Fire trucks carry drinking water, but brutal heat takes a lot of it, to keep firefighters hydrated. “We welcome any donations of water especially during the summer time,” George said.
Several businesses brought assortments of drinks for those on the scene as well.
Final Thoughts
The cause of the fire has been ruled an accident, one that thankfully was put to rights without anyone hurt and no property other than the defunct warehouse damaged.
“I would like to thank others for their help, AEP, Kansas City Southern Railroad, El Campo Police Department, Wharton County SO, City of El Campo Public Works and Texas Department of Emergency Management County Liaison officers from Wharton and Matagorda counties. I may be leaving some people out if I did know that we thank them as well,” George said.
He added, “Last I want everyone know well how the El Campo VFD and responding fire departments worked together on these calls and everyone went home to their families last night. If you meet a volunteer firefighter please thank them for service that is about all they receive, but they are glad to respond to all calls for help.”
