Firefighters from six departments faced brutal heat Wednesday battling flames at a former El Campo grain warehouse and keeping the grass fires it spawned from claiming houses.

Air-conditioners stopped on most homes and businesses of the eastern side of El Campo throughout the afternoon, a safety precaution as El Campo’s and Wharton’s aerial ladder trucks joined in the fight. The power would stay off more than four hours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.