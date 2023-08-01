Sam Scinta Jr.

The Wharton Journal-Spectator is excited to introduce Sam Scinta Jr. as its next managing editor.

Sam comes to the Journal-Spectator after serving as sports editor at the Fort Bend Herald in Rosenberg. At the Herald, Sam directed coverage of Lamar CISD and Needville ISD athletics, producing game review and feature stories.

