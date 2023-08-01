The Wharton Journal-Spectator is excited to introduce Sam Scinta Jr. as its next managing editor.
Sam comes to the Journal-Spectator after serving as sports editor at the Fort Bend Herald in Rosenberg. At the Herald, Sam directed coverage of Lamar CISD and Needville ISD athletics, producing game review and feature stories.
Originally from the Chicago area, Sam grew up in the St. Louis Metro East suburb of O’Fallon, Illinois, nearby Scott Air Force Base, where his father Sam Sr. served with the 126th Air Refueling Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard.
Sam attended college at the University of Kansas, where he originally studied music education under longtime saxophone professor Dr. Vince Gnojek before making the change to journalism. While at KU, Sam played alto saxophone with the Marching Jayhawks and KU Basketball Band programs and was also a member of the service fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi.
After college, Sam started working for editor/publisher Nick Miller at the O’Fallon Weekly newspaper in his hometown. While at the Weekly, Sam oversaw sports coverage of O’Fallon Township High School and also produced live video streams with play-by-play broadcasts of O’Fallon Panther football, baseball, basketball and hockey.
In 2018, Sam moved from Illinois to the small town of Napoleon, Ohio, outside of Toledo, where he started working as the assistant sports editor at the Northwest Signal newspaper under veteran sports editor Jeff Ratliff.
Sam worked at the Signal, covering sports in Henry County, for two years until the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world.
During the summer of 2020, Sam moved with his fiancee Abigail to Phoenix, Arizona, where he worked in the real estate industry while searching for his next writing situation.
That situation came in the summer of 2022 when Sam started at the Herald under executive editor Scott Willey, first as a reporter before being promoted to sports editor in January.
Sam is committed to quality, responsible local journalism, aiming to provide an accurate look into life in the community around him. He currently lives in Richmond with Abi, their puppy Wrigley, their cat Simba and a variety of other pets that fill their home.
Although he has not lived in Chicago since the late ’90’s, Sam is still an ardent supporter of his beloved Chicago Cubs, whom he has loyally followed since he was a little boy. He is also a longtime fan of his western New York-native father’s favorite NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, as well as the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks.
He also proudly sports his Jayhawks’ Crimson and Blue during college football and basketball seasons.
In addition to all things sports, Sam has played saxophone for the past 18 years and enjoys traveling, rock climbing and anything involving animals, such as taking as many trips to the zoo as his beloved fiancee will tolerate.
