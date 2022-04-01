Miscommunication and misunderstanding fueled a debate at the Wharton City Council meeting last Monday, but eventually a representative from CenterPoint Energy helped the involved parties see the light.
At issue was a request from James Perez of Just Do It Now, Inc., to have the city provide generator lights for a crawfish boil the nonprofit organization is holding this Saturday, April 2, along with Restoration City at Guffey Park. At the last council meeting, the city council granted all of Perez’s requests for things like street and park closures, allowing the sale of alcohol, the use of police officers for security, etc., except one, the use of generator lights. Council suggested he go to the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture for that.
Perez did, but funding for lights was not approved, so he returned to the city council.
“We were to go to the chamber of commerce to ask for this money because the chamber’s money was to be spent for things like this, when in fact, that is not the case at all,” Perez said.
It turns out that the chamber grants funds for advertising of events, not for the events themselves, which surprised members of city council, who approved funds for the chamber in the annual budget.
“I’m sorry, I guess because when we passed funding, we gave all the money for the chamber, they were helping organizations,” Councilmember Donald Mueller said.
“You’re saying they won’t do that?” asked Councilmember Terry Freese.
“All monies must be spent … for advertisement purposes only. So that does not cover generator lights,” Perez said.
“I was under the impression that hey, whatever entity wants the money, you just go to the chamber,” Councilmember Alice Heard-Roberts said.
Eying Ron Sanders, executive director of the chamber, in the audience, City Manager Joe Pace invited him to come forward and address the issue.
“We set aside $5,000; two applications for $3,500 has been granted so far,” Sanders said. “And both those applications are from the farmers market and the wine festival. And they spent it according to the stipulations ... marketing and advertising of specific events.”
He said the remaining funds were being held in anticipation of a request for a Juneteenth event that so far has not materialized.
The $5,000 figure surprised some members of council because they had given the chamber $30,000 this year.
“We gave 30 (thousand dollars). So he took five from the 30, so where’s the other 25?” asked Councilmember Clifford Jackson.
“Well, to operate the chamber of commerce,” Sanders responded.
That led to a discussion about previous budgets, budget cuts, and an understanding of what was being funded by the city’s contribution to the chamber. They also discussed where the generator lights come from, as the city doesn’t own any.
Eventually a man in the audience identifying himself as an area manager for CenterPoint Energy interrupted.
“We have two light towers that we would gracefully donate for the few days,” he said.
After the council thanked him, Sanders spoke up.
“I will spring for the other two,” he said, also receiving thanks from Perez and the council.
In other action, the council:
• Received the financial report;
• Approved a memorandum of understanding allowing the Caney Creek Conservation Foundation use of Guadalupe Park;
• Accepted a grant from the M.G. and Lillie A Johnson Foundation on behalf of the Wharton Emergency Medical Services Department;
• Approved the police department to trade in old handguns and purchase new ones;
• Awarded a contract to repair the EMS ambulance building roof; and
• Approved the application of CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., Texas Coast Division, to increase rates under the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program and the city’s continued participation in the Texas Coast Utilities Coalition.
