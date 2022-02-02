The apology of Wharton man convicted of trying to kill an El Campo police officer didn’t sway 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin as he handed down a 38-year prison sentence Thursday.
The officer targeted by Joseph Ruben Gutierrez’ bullets wasn’t impressed either. Standing to address the suspect, he looked over, looked at the judge, the district attorney and then opted not to speak.
“He didn’t care what he did,” El Campo Police Officer Kendrick Matula said after the hearing. “He only did it (apologize) to try to get his sentence lowered. In my eyes, if there were more bullets in the gun, he would have kept shooting.”
Convicted of the attempted capital murder of a police officer, Gutierrez will have to serve at least half the sentence to be considered for probation.
Those 19 years are more than the 18-year-old Gutierrez has counted off in life so far. At the earliest, he will be 37 when he’s next free.
Seconds change lives
On June 13, 2021, Gutierrez had stringy hair hidden behind a watchcap when he stepped out of a braking vehicle, pointed a pistol and fired off two shots at the El Campo Police Department cruiser driven by officer Kendrick Matula.
Dash and body camera footage were shown at an earlier hearing, real-time, visual testimony as two rounds strike the driver’s side windshield low in Matula’s cruiser. The rounds narrowly miss Matula as he bailed from the still-rolling vehicle, gun drawn and ready to return fire. Gutierrez, however, had already gotten back in the vehicle and it sped off.
A 14-year-old was behind the wheel and soon wrecked near the corner of Pinchot and Marionette.
Matula, along with two officers whose cruisers had been forced from the roadway earlier in the case, ultimately convince the two to surrender.
Being handcuffed, Gutierrez was asked why. His answer then? “I was going to get shot anyway.”
That comment was never explained during earlier punishment phase testimony and wasn’t mentioned during Thursday’s hearing.
Two additional counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer (stemming from running the other two officers off the road) were set aside as part of Gutierrez’ guilty plea along with drug charges.
Apology offered
Waiting, Gutierrez sat in the orange scrubs used by the county jail, handcuffed the entire time with a deputy sheriff just a few feet away.
“Joseph here is very remorseful,” his attorney Marc Nolan told the court, asking for 10 years probation with no additional time behind bars. His client had been held in the Wharton County Jail since his arrest the day of the crime.
“Prison doesn’t make people better,” Nolan said. “He’s very young, he made a mistake and he accepts that.”
Gutierrez opted to speak on his own behalf. Standing he turned to speak directly to Matula as the officer sat with his wife, mother and sister.
Offering an apology, Gutierrez said, “I wasn’t exactly in my right mind” before pointing out his lack of a father figure growing up. “I respect you as a man ... I really am sorry sir,” he said.
Apology rejected
Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said she wasn’t impressed by the apology.
“If Officer Matula did not have the reflexes he did, this could have been capital murder,” she told the court. “He has no respect for law enforcement.”
Allison urged the judge to order prison time.
“Joseph, you’ve thrown your life way regardless of what the sentence is and you almost threw away another,” Judge Hardin said. “There are no winners here, just tragedy, but it could have been a horrible tragedy.”
Those few seconds have lingered for Matula and his family. They live with the realization of danger every day that it’s time for patrol duty.
“It’s a more heightened awareness when driving,” Matula said. “It’s taken a toll on my wife, my mom, myself .. I have nightmares still.”
Defense attorney Nolen told the Leader-News he would be filing an appeal.
“He’s young ... he’s a meek person ... it was a very stupid thing he did ... but it’s one moment in a whole life and it’s put his future on a different track. No one was hurt, it didn’t even require a Band-Aid ... 38 years is too much,” Nolen said.
The district attorney disagreed.
“He put a lot of people’s lives at risk,” Allison said, adding she was highly impressed by the officer’s professionalism as they took Gutierrez into custody.
