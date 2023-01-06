Out of this world physics project on display at library

This model of the solar system and facts about magnetism, planetary motion, and the history of celestial discoveries are part of a Wharton High School physics project on display at the Wharton County Library.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Art, science, and history collided last month in Wharton High School physics classes and the result is on display through Saturday at the Wharton County Library.

The 71 students in Spencer Spinks’ three physics classes collaborated on a project that’s out of this world when they studied magnetism and its impact on the objects in the solar system. Each class working separately from the other classes conducted research and compiled it into a project, highlighted by a model of the solar system, that is being displayed at the library through Jan. 7.

