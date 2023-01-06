Out of this world physics project on display at library

Art, science, and history collided last month in Wharton High School physics classes and the result is on display through Saturday at the Wharton County Library.
The 71 students in Spencer Spinks’ three physics classes collaborated on a project that’s out of this world when they studied magnetism and its impact on the objects in the solar system. Each class working separately from the other classes conducted research and compiled it into a project, highlighted by a model of the solar system, that is being displayed at the library through Jan. 7.
“It is not a project that they found online either. It was an organic experiment that they did,” Spinks said.
She said the project was done by regular students in her classes, not the advanced level students.
“Part of the things that they studied was magnetism and they studied about forces,” she said. “So they used magnets and discussed the forces that are in the universe. That looked at the history of our understanding of the solar system.”
Junior Giselle Escobar did a lot of research on the planets.
“I would look up certain facts about the planets and how many rings planets had, if they had any, and I wrote two of the summaries for the notes that were put on the project,” she said.
Added senior Joshua Rivas, “I also gathered information on the planets to see how many moons they had or if they had any moons at all; how long would it take a planet to rotate on its axis and what would complete one year.”
He said he was surprised to learn that Jupiter has 80 moons and Saturn has 83.
Kelsey Rodriguez, a junior, worked on the model.
“I made most of the planets and stuff. I did a lot of the placing and the painting to make sure everything looks correct,” she said.
The students said they learned a lot during the three weeks they worked on the project.
“I learned a lot of interesting facts about some of the planets while doing the research,” Escobar said. “Including that Uranus has many rings. It has, I think, over 12 rings. They’re very like thin so they all look conjoined in a way.”
Rivas said he learned, “how the different moons, like how big they are, how many they have, and how they face the planet.”
He said he also learned how long it takes for planets and other objects to orbit the sun.
“One hundred and sixty-five years here is like one year on Neptune,” he said.
“On Mercury, one year is 88 Earth days,” added Escobar.
Rodriguez said she was surprised to learn how far away the other planets are.
“The thing I learned whenever I was placing them (on the model), I had to space them out and also do research on how far each of the planets were from each other,” she said. “So I just did that in a smaller form. And it was pretty interesting to see how far millions and millions of miles away from one planet is was to another. And it would take light years just to make it to Neptune.”
Spinks said the different forces involved are what keep the solar system in motion.
“So the motion of the planets is actually dictated by the forces involved in the motion, so you have the sun being the center, and then the sun’s pull makes them (planets) stay where they are; not just orbit, but it makes them spin,” she said.
Escobar studied the planets with rings around them.
“It’s also really surprising to see how many rings planets actually have because from afar they just all look like one consistent ring that’s just changing colors, but it’s actually multiple, like, thinner rings going around the planet,” she said.
As part of the project, Spinks had the students learn about the discovery of the planets and how humans learned about the structure of the solar system.
“Galileo advocated the Copernican view, which led to him being put under house arrest,” Escobar said. “When the first spyglass was invented in Holland, Galileo created the telescope which led to him discovering four of Jupiter’s moons, craters on the moon, and the phases of Venus. And then, German astronomer Johannas Kepler was a contemporary of Galileo and the assistant of Johannes was Tycho Brahe. Kepler also believed in the Copernican view… He discovered that the planets are moving in ellipses rather than circles. This would later be the first of three planetary laws that Kepler makes.”
Spinks said the project broadened her students’ perspectives on the world around them.
“They’re learning life lessons. It’s not just about learning about science, it’s not just the aspects of physics, you’re learning about yourself and learning about others, you’re learning about why the world around you works the way it works,” she said.
