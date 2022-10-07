Police struggle to fill ranks

Just like schools are having problems hiring and retaining teachers, law enforcement agencies are struggling to hire and keep good officers.
“We used to have 20 people standing in line for one position,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said. “And now you have departments competing against each other to recruit for that one officer, because the applicants have become fewer and fewer over the years.”
He said public perception and low pay are the two biggest factors impacting recruitment.
“We’ve ramped up our recruiting efforts for officers,” Lynch said. “This is a profession epidemic in which agencies are experiencing attrition and numerous vacancies in the sense that people are either changing jobs and/or getting out of the profession permanently.
“And I’ll tell you that some say that it’s a bad time to be to be in the profession of law enforcement, but I say that is the perfect time. Anybody that has doubts about law enforcement, we have the perfect opportunity at this point to prove that what the mainstream media and some public believe is a negative we have the opportunity to prove that it is a positive, and to prove that we’re not that way,” he said.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office recently got significant raises approved by the county commissioners so they can be competitive in recruitment efforts. Lynch said he has seen a shift in recent years to where people chase money rather than a commitment to the community they serve.
“It’s the job as a whole, the profession as a whole, is underpaid … It’s not just local, it’s profession-wide. What I always would say was, ‘you’re not paid for what you do. You’re paid for what you may have to do, and when that time arrives, you’ll be highly underpaid.’”
He said the competition between departments for qualified candidates is very competitive.
“Now you have departments competing against each other to recruit for that one officer because the applicants have become fewer and fewer over the years,” he said. “The people getting into the business, whether it be new hires, whether it be veteran officers that are changing departments, it’s just become fewer and fewer. And so the vacancies have grown.
“You go to Fort Bend County, how many vacancies this does the Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office have? How many does Stafford have? I can tell you that on two hands. Fort Bend County has 100 and something vacancies. I don’t know of a single entity that is not suffering vacancies right now. I always say this, and I’m here because I love Wharton. Okay. We try to recruit people that fit us and that love the city of Wharton and the people within,” he said.
There are currently four openings on the Wharton Police Department that Lynch is trying to fill.
“It’s frustrating that our profession is experiencing so many vacancies. Our profession as a whole is in need of good people of good moral character and ethics to fill these roles,” he said. So what do we try to do to do? We try to promote a good working environment, we try to promote opportunities. We work with city leaders to make things more attractive. And it’s just an ongoing process. We provide the best tools for officers that we possibly can afford. And compared to some agencies we excel in that, but we live in a time where it’s too easy to go to the next job to change jobs,” he said. “The age of the company man is gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.