Police struggle to fill ranks

Terry Lynch

Just like schools are having problems hiring and retaining teachers, law enforcement agencies are struggling to hire and keep good officers.

“We used to have 20 people standing in line for one position,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said. “And now you have departments competing against each other to recruit for that one officer, because the applicants have become fewer and fewer over the years.”

