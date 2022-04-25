Candidate profiles for May 7 election: Ed Cavey

Ed Cavey
Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees Position 9
Needville resident Ed Cavey is seeking election to the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees Position 9.
Needville ISD residents pay a portion of their property taxes to WCJC like those living in Wharton County. Needville does not currently have a representative on the board.
Cavey served in the U.S. Navy for almost 14 years, honorably discharged with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Naval schooling involved nuclear engineering and he served on three different nuclear submarines. Cavey worked in an engineering role at a nuclear power plant in Michigan for over 25 years and has since worked as a consultant for the nuclear industry. He also developed nuclear engineering curriculum and taught evening classes as adjunct faculty at a community college in southeast Michigan for several years. Cavey and his wife live just south of Needville.
Cavey has never before sought an elected office, but he and his wife are both determined to find opportunities to serve our community. If elected, he will:
Ensure WCJC is functioning in an efficient and economical manner to deliver high quality education with affordable tuition costs.
Ensure that WCJC course offerings are aligned with the job market our students will face after graduation.
Ensure that the four-year college institutions in our region are being fair and equitable in the credit transfer process.
Ensure vendor contract proposals are reviewed thoroughly and all questions addressed before contracts are awarded.
Ensure that the concerns of WCJC students and staff, as well as all the taxpayers, are being listened to and receiving a fair hearing within the institution.
Cavey is determined to bring effort and enthusiasm to the board and is concerned that the Position 9 incumbent has been attending only about 10% of the WCJC board meetings. He considers election to be an honor and privilege and will strive to attend every board meeting.
Cavey also plans to regularly tour all of the campuses and chat with students and staff. He believes the board can benefit from turnover, allowing for fresh ideas and diversity. He asks residents to “please get out and vote” and to visit facebook.com/CaveyforWCJCBoard for more information.
“I believe I will become a valued member of the WCJC Board of Trustees and honor the intent of your vote,” said Cavey.
