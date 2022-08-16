Local shoppers in Wharton, El Campo and East Bernard helped boost municipal revenues this month one purchase at a time.
A lack of retail in unincorporated Wharton County, however, caused shortfalls in anticipated governmental funds there.
The state comptroller’s office transfers sales tax rebates to all four taxing entities each month, a 1.5% “cut” per dollar on taxable sales for each municipality and .5% for the county. This month’s rebates reflect purchases made in June.
County collections
Wharton County commissioners saw an almost $70,000 loss in sales tax rebate funds this month down from $428,411 to $358,770.
The 16.25% loss hits as the county continues its summer budget talks, trying to balance a desire for staff pay raises against increased costs in almost all areas. County Judge Phillip Spenrath could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.
Wharton County’s budget runs January to December unlike area cities which utilize a Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 fiscal year.
For the calendar year, county sales tax collections are down 6.79% from about $2.8 million to about $2.6 million. Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68% gain over 2020 which was up 3.73% from 2019.
City collections
The City of Wharton’s sales tax rebate rose 9.85% this month from $230,386 to $253,100. For the calendar year, Wharton’s return has risen 2.69% from $1.77 million to $1.82 million. Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63% increase over 2020 which was down 0.29% in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $54,713 sales tax rebate check this month, up 12.94% from $48,444 in August 2021. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 17.56% from $340,017 to $399,750.
For the City of El Campo, there’s about $26,000 more in the bank than budgeted.
“Year to date we’re hovering at 6% above last year, which is great news because we projected next year’s sales tax at increase to offset property taxes (allowing us to lower the rate),” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
El Campo received a $540,585 check this month, up 5.07% from the $514,493 check rebate received in August 2021. Sales tax revenue has increased from $3.66 million in 2021 to about $3.85 million this year.
“I’m relieved to see the numbers this month, from our side, we are expecting numbers to remain stable. This was very good news,” Sladek said.
Sales tax rebates accounted for 41% of the El Campo’s last audited budget year while property tax levies covered 38% of municipal expenditure.
A quarter cent of all city sales tax rebates are transferred over to the City Development Corporation of El Campo, funding economic development. The remaining 1.25% pours into the General Fund paying for everything from police cars to pencils, city computers and streetlights.
El Campo ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76% from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94% from 2019. The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41%.
