The 47% of Wharton County’s registered voters casting ballots in the November General Election painted the county red again.
“I think that’s great. I was hoping we’d get 50 (percent turnout), but we didn’t quite make it,” Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter said.
Early voting numbers released by the Wharton County Office of Elections Administration shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday showed local voters giving overwhelming support to Republican candidates in Texas Senate District 17, State Representative District 85 and Congressional District 22.
In the Senate race, Republican Joan Huffman jumped out to a 7,022 to 1,776 vote lead over Democrat Titus Benson. District wide Huffman led 10,817 to 2,657 with Wharton and Colorado early ballots counted shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The state representative race mirrored results with Republican Stan Kitzman collecting 6,905 votes to 1,788 for Democratic challenger Larry Baggett.
Districtwide Wharton, Fayette and Colorado early votes had been listed by the Secretary of State’s Office shortly before 8 p.m. with Kitzman collecting 20,591 and Baggett 4,691.
Wharton County finished the election period with 25,890 registered voters, of those 8,945 cast ballots before Election Day, 542 did so via the mail and 8,403 during early voting.
“I was told the heavier your early vote was, the easier your election would be, and that’s what I’ve found. We didn’t have many problems but we were busy,” Richter said.
“We had more early votes than I expected and not as many absentees as I thought.”
Positions 3 and 4on the Louise ISD board have three hopefuls per seat for the November General Election.
Position 3: Gary Yackel took the early lead with 367 votes, far outdistancing Timothy Webb who had 119 and Marco Munoz with 56.
In the Position 4 race, Tanya Townsend Bram collected 371 early votes, Jay Heard 141 and David Menefee 39.
