A Wharton man is behind bars on various drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and El Campo Police Department.
Jessie Jerome Ephran, 57, was arrested June 1 when the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Division and Emergency Response Team, with the assistance of El Campo Police Department’s Narcotic Division, executed a search warrant at 715 Mattie St. in Wharton.
Ephran was found inside the residence and allegedly in possession of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), THC oil, drug paraphernalia and numerous firearms.
Ephran was arrested and booked into the Wharton County Jail for charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; two counts of manufacture /delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; and possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, a state jail felony.
