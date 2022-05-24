The Wharton County Commissioners Court signed a letter of intent at Monday’s meeting, not to participate in collegiate sports but to purchase patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar placed a request to notify dealers that his department intends to purchase up to six 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes in 2023.
“The sheriff has learned that most orders, if you want to get a vehicle next year, you need to have your order in by the end of this month, the end of May,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “And that’s to ensure delivery by next summer. So if you get your order in today, you could possibly get your vehicle by next summer, not January of 2023. And otherwise, there’s a risk of receiving no replacement vehicles.”
Spenrath explained that the difficulty in purchasing vehicles extends to the supply chain shortage that came out of the pandemic.
“And we all are familiar with the shortage right now, whether it’s computer chips or whatever,” he said.
Spenrath said Srubar told him that most law enforcement agencies he has contacted are looking at one of two options for purchasing replacement vehicles.
“A number of departments are just planning to purchase local vehicles off the lot, they’re going to buy cars or whatever off the lots, but they do not have the police package in them,” he said. “And the police package includes the speed rated tires, two batteries for all the electronics, better suspension, and whatever else comes with the police package. They’re just going to get a regular car off the lot. He (Srubar) prefers the police package…
“The other option that law enforcement agencies are doing is they’re providing these vendors, these dealerships, with the letter of intent stating that their department plans to purchase vehicles from them. And this move has enabled some vendors to move forward in locating and locking-in the vehicles,” he said.
Spenrath said the cost of the vehicles is not known, but “they’re telling me they may be as much as $80,000 apiece with the police package.”
Srubar later updated the cost projection.
“I literally just got an email on my phone; they’re averaging about $62,000 right now that’s fully decked out,” he said.
Spenrath said he checked with the county auditor and county attorney and their opinion is that the letter does not obligate the county to purchase all the vehicles, it just opens the door to make them available in a tight market.
“One thing I want to mention too is this doesn’t mean, let’s just say during budget time we said ‘you know what, there is no way we can do six vehicles right now with the amount of money we have,’ can say when we do our POs (purchase orders) we’re only gonna purchase five. They don’t mind that because they know for a fact they’re gonna be able to get rid of these vehicles regardless,” Srubar said.
The commissioners, with Richard Zahn absent, unanimously approved the letter of intent.
In an unrelated matter, commissioners revised a recently signed interlocal agreement with Victoria County for the housing of inmates. At their last meeting, commissioners agreed to pay $55 per inmate per day housed at the Victoria County Jail when Wharton’s becomes overcrowded. When the agreement came back, however, Victoria County said their price was $60, not $55. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the change. Spenrath noted that currently there are no inmates housed outside the county.
In other action, the commissioners:
● Received two bids for a bridge on County Road 213 and Sandy Branch and awarded a $205,000 contract to Wakefield Bridge, Inc., of Wharton;
● Approved the purchase of a 4,000-gallon water tank with spray system from Art’s Truck and Equipment for approximately $35,000;
● Appointed commissioners Steven Goetsch and Bud Graves to form a committee to explore the best time to lock in new electrical rates; and
● Approved the 2023 budget calendar, which has budget requests due by June 6, a proposed budget ready by Aug. 1, and a vote on Sept. 12.
