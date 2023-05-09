An El Campo man accused of deliberately slamming his vehicle into a teenager now stands accused of barely missing three others.
Already facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 21-year-old Robert Abel Johnson was served warrants for three additional counts shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, May 7.
Police say Johnson was involved in a dispute with a group of people in front of the Jackson Inn around 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
At some point Johnson opted to leave, but once in his vehicle decided to attack, according to police.
“(Johnson) was at the red light and reversed at a high rate of speed, striking the victim,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said.
The vehicle was going fast enough that it also hit a portion of the motel.
A 16-year-old boy was struck, suffering a broken leg. Three others jumped out of the way, avoiding injury.
Johnson was initially arrested shortly after the incident, processed and taken to the Wharton County Jail where he posted a $20,000 bond and was released. Taken back to the county jail Sunday morning, Johnson was held in lieu of $60,000 in bonds as of press time.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second degree felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
