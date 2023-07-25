Rocking On Monterey Square

The band Hurry Sundown performs for the crowds at the 2022 Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair.

 File Photo by Joe Southern

Preparations are underway for the October 14 Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair as city council addressed requests by Monterey Square Business Association Monday night.

The business association made requests for street closures on Fulton between Burleson and Hawes from 2-10 p.m. on the date of the fair.

