Preparations are underway for the October 14 Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair as city council addressed requests by Monterey Square Business Association Monday night.
The business association made requests for street closures on Fulton between Burleson and Hawes from 2-10 p.m. on the date of the fair.
Other requests by the group included:
• Petitioning the city to allow open containers for alcohol on city property on exterior sides of the square and approximately two adjoining blocks to include all businesses participating in the wine tasting event.
• Waiving local permits and fees for the event.
• Providing trash containers, bags and a dumpster for the event.
• Providing trash pick-up from city workers after 10 p.m.
• Providing six generator lights for safety at the Guffey Park parking area.
“The Wine Fair is a good event, they’ve had great success,” City manager Joe Pace said.
Councilors discussed among themselves all the positives the fair brings to the City of Wharton before approving four of the six items and explaining their decision to deny two.
“If we had the six generator lights to give them we would, we just don’t have those lights to give,” Pace said.
The only other request denied the Monterey Square Business Association is the provision of trash pick-up from city workers after 10 p.m.
“We provided them with a roll-off or dumpster last year and it worked fine for their needs,” Pace said.
The council members agreed saying there would be no need for city workers or the overtime to pick up trash after 10 p.m. if they dumped their trash in the dumpster provided, that would be hauled off after the event.
The association was approved for four of their requested items but denied lights and trash crew after hours.
