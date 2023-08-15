By Sam Scinta Jr.
The Wharton City Council voted to authorize the use of city resources for the Party Under the Bridge to be held Thursday, Oct. 19 during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at City Hall.
The request was made by Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Executive Director Ron Sanders.
In the request, traffic from a portion of Elm Street from Dinosaur Park to underneath the southbound lane of Business 59 and ending near the intersection with Polk Street will be closed from 4-8 p.m., along with closing traffic to the Dinosaur Park parking lot and access roads.
A portion of West Colorado Street from North Richmond Road southward to the end of Dinosaur Park will also be closed, with assistance in traffic control being requested as needed, including for the route of a children’s train that will be at the event.
Sanders’ request also included spraying for mosquitos and a treatment for fire ants, as well as for trash cans and clean-up assistance, if possible.
The event will also allow for open containers within the confines of the area coordinated with the Wharton Police Department.
According to the request, the city will also assist with setting up and returning tables and chairs, as well as two generator light plants that will be rented by the Chamber.
Additionally, the city will waive all associated fees for the Chamber to host the event.
“Pretty much what we’ve done in the past,” Wharton Mayor Tim Barker commented.
Sanders agreed, noting this year’s event will hold more children’s activities.
“I wanted to thank the city council and the city staff’s support that makes this thing possible,” Sanders said. “We all appreciate this and we do not take it for granted.”
City council also approved a request to amend the original request, approved July 24, for the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 14.
The changes largely concern an alteration of the route for the carriage ride that will be offered, something event organizers say is to create more exposure for the local business at the event.
“We’re just seeking more exposure (for our businesses) on that,“ Monterey Square Business Association President Terry Arceo said.
The change closes Caney Street at Houston Street and Polk Street at 10 a.m. on the day of the event. It also changes the times of the street closings from 2 p.m. to 10 a.m., with streets scheduled to reopen at 10 p.m.
The event will also close Houston Street between Milam Street and Burleson Street at 8 a.m. for a stage to be prepared for the entertainment that evening until 10 p.m.
Both motions were passed unanimously.
- Council also unanimously approved the following resolutions -
- A resolution of city council authorizing the submission of an application to the Office of the Governor for the Operation Lone Star Grant for the WPD and authorizing the mayor to execute all documents related to said contract.
- A resolution of city council to award a contract for the Valhalla Water Well Rehabilitation Project and authorizing the mayor to execute all documents related to said contract.
- A resolution of city council to award a contract for the Texas Community Development Block Grant - Downtown Revitalization Program/Main Street Sidewalk Project and authorizing the mayor to execute all documents related to said contract.
- A resolution of city council to approve a Utility Joint Use Agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for utility service relocations on US-59/future I-69 for utilities to remain in the TxDOT Right of Way and authorizing the mayor to execute the agreement.
- A resolution of city council approving and ratifying a proposal for well cleaning services for city well No. 5 between the City of Wharton and Weisinger, Inc., and authorizing the Wharton city manager to execute all documents related to said agreement.
- A pay request for $175,500 from CF McDonald Electric, Inc. for the Texas HMGP Project DR-4332-0105 COW Critical Facility Generators.
- The appointment of Sheena Barbee to the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.
Council also approved a request from the DiamondBack Gun Show to display signs advertising the event nine days prior to the event’s date, as opposed to the day-of ordinance currently active in the city.
Wharton City Manager Joseph Pace made note the DiamondBack Gun Show hosts four events yearly at the Wharton Civic Center.
Councilman Burnell Neal was absent from the meeting due to an illness.
