Council OKs grant for police drone

If it seems the Wharton Police Department is droning on and on about its new toys, it’s with good reason.
With a vote of the Wharton City Council on Nov. 14, the department was cleared to receive a grant from the 100 Club to cover the $7,737 cost of a new drone.
“We are seeking our second drone,” Lt. Ariel Soltura told the council. “This would add to our existing fleet of one drone. Of course, we’re going to use it for our efforts on Highway 59 and anti-smuggling, search and rescue...”
On Nov. 9, Soltura demonstrated the capabilities of drones by using his personal one to film the ribbon cutting ceremony for the re-opening of the Santa Fe ditch, at which many city officials were present.
“You guys saw how capable they are the other day,” Soltura said at the meeting. “That was my personal drone. These are much better equipped. They are about six times the cost. They are faster and they have thermal (imaging) so a little better. It’s really an awesome tool, so I think it’s gonna benefit us.”
The department’s first drone was purchased with a grant from the state’s Operation Lone Star. Both Soltura and Police Chief Terry Lynch are licensed drone pilots.
Construction of Alamo Lumber at the intersection of Richmond Road and Armstrong Street met with an unexpected complication. The waterline the new building was going to be connected to isn’t where it is supposed to be.
“It was discovered once the construction started that the line we were going to tie into was not where it was originally shown on our maps,” Planning Director Gwyneth Teves told the council. “So they are having to add an additional 110 feet of piping to loop that system for an additional cost of $28,900.”
She said the Wharton Economic Development Corporation is covering a portion of the cost, leaving the city to pay $ $6,303. The council voted unanimously to approve it, with Councilmember Don Mueller being absent.
Driving on Alabama Road is about to become a little safer after the council voted to re-stripe it from Milam to Ahldag streets.
“The current striping lost its visibility and reflective property,” City Manager Joseph Pace said. “So we’ve gotten a few complaints; I would say probably at least a half a dozen in the last couple of months. Because they might drive down and you can kind of tell stripes are hard to see.”
• Among the items considered at the Nov. 14 meeting, the council:
• Approved an agreement with Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson for the collection of delinquent emergency medical services accounts;
• Contracted with Triple C Services LLC. For grease trap inspections; and
• Approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for continuous lighting as U.S. Highway 59 is upgraded to Interstate 69.
