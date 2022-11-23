Council OKs grant for police drone

Wharton Police Lt. Ariel Soltura flies his personal drone Nov. 9 to film the ribbon cutting ceremony for the re-opening of the Santa Fe ditch. The Wharton City Council approved the police department to receive a grant from the 100 Club to purchase a second drone for the department.

 Photo by Joe Southern

If it seems the Wharton Police Department is droning on and on about its new toys, it’s with good reason.

With a vote of the Wharton City Council on Nov. 14, the department was cleared to receive a grant from the 100 Club to cover the $7,737 cost of a new drone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.