Severe thunderstorms Wednesday morning in Boling brought down limbs and scattered debris as Sandra Griffin reported a tornado touching down at the corner of Texas Avenue and Gary Street.
“It started out as wind and rain while I was having coffee, then I heard the ‘boom’ and I knew tree limbs came down on my roof,” Griffin said.
Griffin was born in Newgulf and has lived there most of her life.
“I did spend some time in Lawton, Oklahoma, right in ‘tornado alley,’ so I know what a tornado sounds like,” Griffin said.
Large limbs from tall pecan trees fell on the south-west side of the yard crashing into the roof and piling up in front of windows without breaking the windows.
“We have been fixing up this house and got it painted and put a new roof on recently,” Griffin said.
Texas Avenue and some of the side streets had small branches and limbs down but there were no other reports of such damage. Weather authorities have not confirmed a tornado as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.