The Wharton ISD Police Department and the Wharton Police Department urge drivers to slow down, pay attention, and follow traffic laws in school zones with school starting today.
Parents and children walking to school should be alert at all times, and only cross the street at intersections and designated crosswalks.
Tips for driving in school zones
• Be aware that traffic patterns around school zones may have changed since the last school year.
• Stay alert and put your cell phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.
• Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.
• Drop off and pick up children in the school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.
• Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.
• Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.
• As always, stay away from alcohol and other drugs that may impair driving. They affect one’s ability to remain alert, decision-making, reflexes, and reaction time.
Tips for drivers sharing the road with school buses
• Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.
• Always remain alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.
• Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus regardless of which direction you’re headed. Continue once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass.
Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.
