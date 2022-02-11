Police post new vision statement

Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch and the Wharton Police Department recently unveiled the department’s new vision statement: “Empowering community; exemplifying policing.”
In a social media post, Lynch said the wording was carefully chosen.
“Both words, ‘empowering’ and ‘exemplifying’ are words that end in ING; meaning they are ongoing,” he said.
“Your Wharton Police Department believes that our commitment to you is never-ending, and most importantly, our pursuit to partner with you, through programs that empower our citizens to partner with us to positively impact the community we all live, work and play in, is never done!
Additionally, because it’s written out for all the world to see, it’s our promise is to hold ourselves accountable to said vision statement each day and we fully expect and request to be held accountable to it as well,” Lynch posted.
