The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing to discuss the 2022-2023 budget and proposed tax rate when the board meets in regular session Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. in the district office boardroom.
After the public hearing the board is scheduled to adopt the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for the general fund, debt service fund, and food service fund.
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is an executive session where the board will consult with their attorney regarding legal issues pertaining to Superintendent Michael O’Guin’s evaluation, contract and related matters; consider and discuss board member relations and related matters; and discuss superintendent duties, evaluation, contract revisions and related matters.
After the executive session, the board is scheduled to reconvene in open session and consider and take possible action regarding the superintendent’s contract revisions. The superintendent’s evaluation will take place during a special board meeting on Monday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Also on the agenda is consideration and possible action to approve a security upgrade package for Wharton ISD.
The board will also receive a presentation by Tony Williams of the Region 3 Leadership Team regarding Lone Star Governance.
According to the Texas Education Agency, “Lone Star Governance (LSG) is an optional, first-of-its-kind training initiative. Founded on research, LSG is a continuous-improvement model for governing teams — boards in collaboration with their superintendents — who choose to focus intensely on only one primary objective: improving student outcomes.
“The purpose of Lone Star Governance is to provide coaching and support, through a continuous-improvement framework, for school governing teams that choose and commit to intensively focus on the objective to improve student outcomes. Lone Star Governance accomplishes this intense focus through tailored coaching aligned to the five pillars of the Texas Framework for School Board Development: Vision, Accountability, Structure, Advocacy, and Unity. In addition to the primary focus on improving student outcomes, Lone Star Governance provides systems for governing legal and fiscal responsibilities.”
Tucked away on the consent agenda (items normally considered to be routine and not in need of discussion) are approval of final budget amendment for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and approval of updates to the 2022-2023 employee compensation plan.
