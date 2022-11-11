Veterans and community members gathered Friday at the Veterans Memorial at the Wharton County Courthouse to pay tribute to those who have served in the American military and to remember those who fell in the line of duty.
The solemn ceremony was followed by a luncheon at which former NASA Director Gerald “Gerry” Griffin, himself an Air Force veteran, gave the keynote address.
The Veterans Day ceremony was presented by the Pilot Club of Wharton, whose members read the roll call of Wharton County soldiers who died in wars from World War I through Iraq.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Blair served as master of ceremonies. A proclamation was read by Wharton Mayor Pro-Tem Don Mueller and the colors were presented by a color guard consisting of members of the Wharton High School JROTC, American Legion posts 87 (Wharton) and 226 (East Bernard), and Veterans of Foreign Wars members.
The invocation was given by First Baptist Church Pastor Anthony T. Wishert, the pledge of allegiance was led by the Wharton High School Anchor Club, and the national anthem was performed by the Wharton County Junior College Chamber Singers.
The honor roll of the fallen was read by Jennifer Risher (World War I), Irene Mullins and Betty Howell (World War II), Janice Gensler (Korea), Lauri Rachunek (Vietnam), and Melanie Chumchal (Lebanon, Grenada, Desert Storm, Somalia, and Iraq. The ceremony was concluded by the playing of Taps by Hannah Almaraz.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, several of the veterans and guests reconvened at Simply Divine for a luncheon hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Comfort Wood Chapter. Sarah Hudgins introduced Griffin, who recounted his days serving in the Air Force and being inspired to pursue a career with NASA when the Soviet Union launched Sputnik. After completing his military obligation, Griffin joined NASA in 1964 at the age of 29. He began as a guidance, navigation, and systems officer during the Gemini program.
Griffin was in Mission Control when the Apollo I fire killed three astronauts. During the two years after the fire when NASA did not launch any rockets, Griffin was promoted to flight director. His first mission in that position was the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission. An oxygen tank exploded, leading to an aborted moon landing but resulting in the safe recovery of the three astronauts onboard. He then went on to serve as a flight director for the remaining four moon-landing missions.
“It's been 50 years, next month, 50 years since Apollo 17 was the last mission to the moon, so we're celebrating the 50th anniversary of that at the end of December,” he said.
He recalled being a bad prognosticator 50 years ago as the mission was ending.
“On Apollo 17, I was flight director and they were coasting back to Earth. It was a quiet period. The crew was asleep and guys kind of came up around the console and … somebody asked me if I thought we would be going back to the moon. I said no, in 20 years were going to be going to Mars. That shows you what I know.”
He also tied into Veterans Day by highlighting the connection between NASA and the military.
“Apollo would not have been successful without the military,” he said.
He said the military provided the rockets that took men into space, provided the global network to tracking stations, the Army Corps of Engineers built the launch infrastructure, the Navy provided the recovery ships, and most all of the men involved in human space flight had some kind of military background, including all but one of the astronauts.
Griffin talked with pride about the current effort to return to the moon, this time with the Artemis program. He said the goal is to put the first woman and next man on the moon.
