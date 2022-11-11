Veterans and community members gathered Friday at the Veterans Memorial at the Wharton County Courthouse to pay tribute to those who have served in the American military and to remember those who fell in the line of duty.

The solemn ceremony was followed by a luncheon at which former NASA Director Gerald “Gerry” Griffin, himself an Air Force veteran, gave the keynote address.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.