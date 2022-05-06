Hudgins Ranch to be featured on TV episode of BBQuest

When the gentle giant, Manso, became part of the J.D. Hudgins herd back in 1933, the family had no idea that he would be the beginning of what is probably the best-known line of Brahman cattle in the world.
But that is exactly what happened, and the rest is J.D. Hudgins history. It is estimated that 90% of all Brahman cattle registered with the American Brahman Breeders Association carry Manso breeding.
Manso died at the age of 17 in 1944 after he had produced 316 offspring. His massive head with his horns and hump are hanging on the wall of the meeting room at the Hudgins headquarters in Hungerford. The mounted head shows how big he was – over 2,000 pounds. Manso was the progenitor for the Brahmans that come from J.D. Hudgins, thereby the patriarch of most of the Brahman cattle that live in the United States or in other countries throughout the world.
The family enterprise of J.D. Hudgins, Inc., began in the early 1900s when the family raised commercial cattle. The south Texas flat lands were a challenging environment with the heat, humidity, and parasites. They eventually bought daughters of some cattle that had been imported from India. Then, in 1924, they bought some Brahman bulls that had been imported from Brazil.
The patriarch of the family, Joel Hudgins, settled in the Hungerford area in 1839. One of Joel’s sons and his children formed a partnership in 1908, and they raised commercial cattle. However, the were challenged by the harsh Gulf Coast environment, so they turned their attention to the humped cattle that came from India. Then, in 1933, they added Manso.
Coleman Locke is the president of this family operation that now has eight divisions.
“My ancestors divided the land into five equal shares for the five grandchildren of J.D. Hudgins,” said Locke. “The five original divisions were: Hudgins division, Mangum division, Koonce division, Forgasen division, and Locke division.”
There is another part of the operation that is not so well known: Genetics.
“We started selling semen in the 1970s because freight cost had gone up so much exponentially,” said Locke. “We started seeing an increased demand for semen. We only sell semen out of the country, not in the USA, so we don’t have to compete with our own genetics. Semen has been a big part of our business. More recently, embryos.”
“Few people know this part of the industry is there. It’s a well-hidden sleeper deal,” added Locke. “We sell Brahman bulls and Brahman genetics to other breeders.”
Brahman beef and Brahman crossbred beef is likely to be found in grocery stores, especially in areas where Brahma beef is being raised.
“I defy anyone to sit down at a plate and eat a steak and tell me what breed of cattle it came from,” said Locke.
“We have sent cattle to 35 states of the United States and 43 countries of the world,” said Locke. “We first exported cattle in 1933 when we sent cattle to Australia. We have sent them to other destinations including Fiji, Madagascar, and Hawaii.”
The descendants from the Hudgins Brahman cattle are so prolific and Hudgins’ reputation for quality is so widespread that the Texas Beef Council has decided to feature them on an upcoming TV episode of BBQuest. They will go deeper into the world of Texas barbecue than ever before.
While filming for the show, which will air this summer, they visited Hudgins Ranch to experience a day in the life of the ranchers who make it possible.
“When selecting ranches, we focused on showcasing the diversity of our ranchers, cattle breeds and the geographical differences across Texas,” said Victoria Heller, senior manager of Agriculture Communication and Education for the Texas BeefCheckOff.com. “The Locke family has hosted Texas Beef Council groups on several occasions and does a fantastic job.”
Brahman cattle from Hudgins Ranch have been in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 90 times as of this year. Although they don’t go there to sell, they do get to showcase their animals. That is a great way to present their prize cattle to visitors from throughout the world and it is great for publicity.
Some environmentalist say that cattle are not good for the earth, but Locke refutes that argument with fact, because a huge amount of land in this world can’t be farmed. It is too cold or the ground is too rocky or it doesn’t get enough rainfall or water or the growing season is too short. Nothing can grow there that is fit for humans to use, but a cow could eat the grass, thereby turning into a food product for human consumption.
“One of the worst things you can do for land is take the cows off of it,” said Locke. “Cows are actually good for the land.”
The plans are to air the program for Season 3 this summer. Learn more about BBQuest and watch the first two seasons now at BeefLovingTexans.com.
