With each city council meeting the City of Wharton Downtown Master Plan progresses and Monday evening’s presentation by Ardurra representative Mindy Snyder visualized that progress for the council.
“I’ve worked as city manager of El Campo, and have 24 years of experience in municipal government including Wharton and Rosenberg,” Snyder said.
Snyder presented and discussed the ongoing process of developing a plan that would form Wharton’s vision for a historic downtown business district that anticipated growth, development and revitalization of the area.
With Snyder was Lata Krishnarao, project manager on the master plan. Krishnarao hails from Paraguay where she worked in community service and came to the project from Connecticut where she worked on city planning.
Also on the development team are Jim Patterson of Kimley Horn and Steve Spillette, a market analyst working with Community Development Strategies.
“We get the vision for downtown Wharton from the stakeholders and we want it to be your vision,” Snyder said.
The goals of the master plan include creating a safe, inviting and walkable experience for everyone to explore Historic Downtown and the consultants will be developing a visual identity unique to Wharton to foster that experience. XXX
Accommodating convenient parking and other amenities will create engaging and enjoyable gathering places for visitors and residents alike.
The Ardurra team is working with city administrators as well as with TxDOT on roadway improvements and infrastructure upgrades to move trucks and heavy equipment traffic out of the downtown area.
Development of the plan is described as being an eight month process and will proceed from June to January of 2024, with public hearings, meetings and workshops to engage the community in the process.
“Meetings will start in July with interviews with council members and stakeholders in the project,” Snyder said.
Snyder then spoke of the importance of listening to public input and thinking about other downtowns that attract tourists.
Snyder referenced El Campo’s new sign that is simply the words El Campo in very large, colorful letters and how it has become a community photo subject with people, visitors and graduates taking photos and posting them on social media.
“More social media posts have included that sign lately, and it’s just a simple, little thing,” Snyder said.
The presentation touched on many items including parking, drainage, storm water runoff and infrastructure improvements and renovations that would change the downtown area while maintaining the rural versus city look and feel.
The plan is still a work in progress and input from the community will come from future town hall meetings and online surveys on the web. In the later part of July there will be the creation of a committee to handle the master plan and its implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.