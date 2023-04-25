The Wharton ISD Police Department has ordered seven ballistic shields utilizing a $29,000 grant from the Office of the Governor.
WISD Police Chief Landy Williams went before the board of trustees at Thursday’s monthly meeting to get permission to receive the grant and complete the purchase.
“I applied for the grant and it was for … $29,000 and a little bit of change, I can’t remember exactly what it was,” Williams told the board. “But about a week ago, we got the approval for those funds. So what you have in your packet is a resolution, and that resolution has to be sent back to the Attorney General’s office … in order for us to receive those funds.”
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said the topic of the grant came up last year following a school shooting in Uvalde. He said the district met with local law enforcement agencies to discuss safety and security. Afterward, Williams found out about the grant and applied for it.
Trustee Sherrell Speer wanted to know where the shields will be kept. Williams said they will be located at each campus. Trustee Miguel Santes wanted to know how many shields the district was getting.
“I have three full-time officers on campus, myself, I’m gonna have two other reserves (officers); so I put in an order for seven ballistic shields,” Williams said.
Trustee Fred Johnson asked if the shields would be similar to what SWAT teams use.
“They’re made the same way, but the ones that I selected have … a silhouette cutout where you can position a rifle as you advance forward down the hallway,” Williams said.
Williams said the shields can help save the lives of officers should there ever be an active shooter on one of the campuses.
“I pray it will never happen, but if we ever had to encounter an active shooter on campus, the officers will be equipped to advance without hesitation with those ballistic shields as another form of protection besides a bulletproof vest in the midst of an active shooter attack,” he said.
The board of trustees voted unanimously to approve acceptance of the grant and purchase of the shields.
Salaries for teachers in Wharton ISD next year will remain as they are this year until the end of the current legislative session. O’Guin reported to the board that the state is planning to give teachers raises and he didn’t want to jump the gun and adjust salaries until it is known what the state does.
“And so at this time we are bringing back the same salary schedule that we have this year … because the legislative session has not ended,” O’Guin said. “And we all know … the state is going to require that we raise teacher salaries. And so if we adopt something other than what the legislature requires us to do, we get ourselves in situations where … it’s not sustainable.”
He reminded the board that they are early in the budgeting process for next year and they will revisit the salaries after the Legislature determines what changes will be made in teacher pay.
