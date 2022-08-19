Satterfield hearing postponed

Illness delayed the trial to see if an accused Wharton County killer will face justice this year for allegedly murdering a family in 2018.
The Robert Satterfield competency trial is now set to get under way Monday, Aug. 29, with the seating of a new jury before 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp. The court proceeding will not determine his guilt or innocence in regard to the slaying of an Angleton couple and their 5-year-old child on June 13, 2018. The Aug. 29 trial only regards Satterfield’s ability to assist counsel in his own defense.
“Defense counsel and ourselves are attempting to coordinate a hearing date(s) prior to the 29th for a Daubert hearing for designated experts for the competency trial,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
A Daubert hearing “permits each side to examine the opposing party’s expert in order to develop his or her testimony for purposes of evaluating its admissibility,” she added.
If Satterfield is found competent, jury selection for his capital murder trial will get under way in September with the trial running into October. The DA’s office is seeking the death penalty against Satterfield.
If jurors vote him incompetent, Satterfield will have to go through a lengthy mental health review. After an undetermined amount of treatment, he would then be returned to the Wharton County Jail to face trial.
Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies said that sometime on June 13, 2018, Satterfield shot and killed Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their son, Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released.
The family disappeared that day. The family’s car was found in Rosenberg later that day and the man driving it arrested on a charge not related to the apparent homicides.
The Rosenberg Police Department arrested Satterfield on June 14, 2018, on a possession of a controlled substance charge. While he was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, a tip led to the discovery of the family’s burned bodies off Floyd Road outside of Burr on June 16, 2018.
Satterfield is currently housed in the Wharton County Jail without bond since he was transferred there on April 23, 2019, for a court hearing where he rejected an offered life without parole plea bargain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.