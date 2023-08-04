Wharton County 4-H member and incoming Boling High School junior Jillian Laitkep was recently picked as a newly-appointed Texas 4-H State Equine Ambassador.
Laitkep is a member of the Boling Country 4-H Club and has participated in the 4-H horse project since 2019. She is also a member of the Texas High School Rodeo, where she competes in pole bending and cloverleaf barrels.
“Jillian is a bright young lady who has a passion for the 4-H Horse Project,” Wharton County 4-H extension agent Laura Reyna said. “She has participated in the county and district horse shows for several years. Her excitement for her upcoming duties as an Equine Ambassador are contagious.”
The junior attended the Texas Equine Ambassador Short Course in June at Texas A&M University, spending four days attending training seminars given by industry experts on a variety of equine and leadership topics.
Participants at the course also toured various equine facilities, including Sam Houston Race Park, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Science and Granada Farms in Wheelock.
Afterwards, Laitkep passed a comprehensive exam and was one of 16 candidates selected for the program this year from all over the state.
As a Texas 4-H Equine Ambassador, Laitkep will use the skills she learned to serve Wharton County and the surrounding counties in leadership capacities in horse projects and programs all across the state.
Laitkep plans to launch a first-of-its-kind horse newsletter that is aimed at serving the county and be the “go-to source” for any local horse activities, trending topics, equine professionals listings and much more. The newsletter, which she has named “Horse Bits” is expected to launch this fall.
“I look forward to reading her “Horse Bits” newsletter,” Reyna said. “Her goals are to not only bring awareness of the 4-H Horse Project and opportunities but also to increase participation in our 4-H program as a whole. I look forward to working with Jillian in the upcoming years.”
The Texas 4-H Equine Ambassador program strives to provide high school-aged 4-H members the opportunity to develop and practice advanced leadership skills related to mentoring other youth and to become advocates for the equine industry in Texas.
Candidates are selected based on their horse project experiences, leadership activities, community service and other accomplishments.
