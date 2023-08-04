Straight From The Horse Project

Incoming Boling High School junior Jillian Laitkep was recently appointed to serve as a Texas 4-H State Equine Ambassador. Laitkep, representing Wharton County 4-H, has served in the 4-H horse project since 2019.

 Courtesy photo

Wharton County 4-H member and incoming Boling High School junior Jillian Laitkep was recently picked as a newly-appointed Texas 4-H State Equine Ambassador.

Laitkep is a member of the Boling Country 4-H Club and has participated in the 4-H horse project since 2019. She is also a member of the Texas High School Rodeo, where she competes in pole bending and cloverleaf barrels.

