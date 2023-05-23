Wharton County business owners looking to improve commercial, industrial or large multi-family residential buildings have been given an easier way to capture capital as commissioners court, after a public hearing, approved a resolution joining the PACE program.

The PACE, or Property Assessed Clean Energy Act, was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2013 and it allows the property owners of commercial, industrial or large multi-family residential to be able to pay for wastewater recovery and reuse systems, high efficiency lighting and AMD high efficiency heaters and chillers among other energy and water conservation measures in their buildings, without having to amass a large amount of start-up capital beforehand, instead allowing the projects to be tied to property assessed evaluations.

