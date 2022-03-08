Two Wharton men now face capital murder charges for their alleged roles in a November 2021 robbery.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down single-count indictments against 27-year-olds Daveon Marqui Allen and Nathaniel Ford Allen during February deliberations.
The two indictments mean the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office is now preparing to bring to 15 alleged killers to trial with one set to go to court this summer.
Prosecutors say the Allens shot 25-year-old Larry Joe Guerra on Nov. 25, 2021, during a robbery attempt in Wharton.
Wharton police were dispatched to the Meadows Apartments, 501 W. Willow Lane, just before midnight that Thanksgiving night, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Guerra died the next day.
Other pending cases range from a Rosenberg man accused of killing and attempting to burn the bodies of a husband, wife and their 5-year-old son to five accused in an ambush robbery turned homicide.
A deadly crash while fleeing from police lead to another homicide charge.
Other pending cases arranged from newest to oldest are:
Deadly driver
Raymond Charles Lights, 54, faces a single count of murder for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend, the sole passenger in his vehicle as he fled from police on April 28, 2021.
A Fulshear police license plate reader flagged Lights’ 2003 Hyundai Sonata and an officer there attempted to stop him. Instead, Lights fled, reaching the East Bernard area at high speed.
The Sonata crashed at 11:25 a.m. on CR 270, five miles west of East Bernard when Lights lost control on a dirt road. The vehicle rolled and struck an embankment.
Lights was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His girlfriend and passenger, Juila Moreno, went to the morgue.
Social media swap slaying
Five people stand accused of murder in the Feb. 23, 2021, ambush robbery of a Wharton man.
The victim, 20-year-old Shane Singleton of Wharton, thought he was driving to 704.5 Alvin in El Campo to make a deal arranged through social media.
Moments after he arrived, gunshots rang out.
A court decided now 17-year-old Brandon Rene James of Wharton will face trial as an adult in the case. Also facing murder charges in the case are 19-year-old Devin Lamont Lott of Wharton; along with El Campo residents Devin Ray Garcia, 17, 18-year-old Dayton Ray Quinonez and 19-year-old Drew Avrie Quinonez.
Toddler dies, babysitter arrested
Nineteen-month-old Roselynn Coates had been at the home of her 26-year-old babysitter Angel Nicole Castro when paramedics were called at 11:06 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021.
They found the unconscious child with “an obvious head injury,” the caretaker said happened about 45 minutes before help was summoned, saying the child had been climbing on kitchen cabinets and had fallen, striking her head on a rocking horse and then on the floor.
The child died at El Campo’s hospital that afternoon of what an autopsy determined to be internal injuries.
Her babysitter was arrested three days later and charged with capital murder.
2020 cases:
Bullets and smoke murder: Shaquille Norvell Montgomery, 27, of Edna stands accused killing 23-year-old Keyshun Demetric Riggins on Jan. 31, 2020.
For an undisclosed reason, Montgomery went to Riggins’ home. There an altercation apparently happened and whether by intention on mishap the house burst into flames. Riggins’ body was found the day after police officers helped rescue a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from the flames.
Family dispute: El Campo man Aaron Thomas Martinez, 25, allegedly killed a family member on April 27, 2020, during some sort of family argument.
2019 cases:
Baby killing: Elijah Alexander Hogston, then 27, of Houston allegedly killed his own infant child on May 19, 2019, while he was at their CR 103 home alone with her.
Originally, the incident had been reported as an accident with Hogston saying little Amara began to spit up while he was feeding her.
The child was sent via helicopter ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital where concerns arose as to how Amara was hurt. The little girl taken off life support May 20, 2019 in Houston.
Hogston wasn’t arrested until March 18, 2020.
2018 and older cases:
The Rosenberg man who stands accused of killing the Angleton family of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their 5-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. is set to go to trial in May.
Robert Satterfield allegedly tried to burn their bodies too, the remains were found on June 16, 2018, in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr, a small community in East Wharton County.
Trailer House Killing: 72-year-old Arturo Lara Tamez of El Campo faces the possibility of 99 years in prison in the Nov. 30, 2016, stabbing death of a local woman. Tamez is believed to have killed 52-year-old Christal White Brown, a woman he knew, in one of the trailers parked in the Quick N Easy lot behind Valero on East Jackson, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Green Shed Slaying: This case may never go to trial, but is still on the books. The alleged killer, Demond Blunston of El Campo, is already on Texas’ death row for the killing of his two children in a Laredo hotel room in 2012.
The case against Blunston actually starts in El Campo, however, in a green shed on Dunlap street where a possibly argument with the children’s mother, Brandy Cerny turned deadly on June 19, 2012.
There’s no statute of limitation on murder, however, so it could be tried at some point in the future should that be deemed necessary.
