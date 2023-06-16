“Juneteenth was a big deal growing up in Wharton in the 1950’s”, Ann Edwards said. Edwards, formerly of Wharton, now lives in Houston.
Families prepared traditional Juneteenth foods at home and invited friends and family to come join in the celebration. Every African American community in Wharton had its favorite gathering place. It could be at home, in a park, at a church, in an open field where the community was invited to the picnic or at the rodeo grounds.
A prominent gathering on Wharton’s West Side was at Harris Park where the main event was a community baseball game.
The baseball teams were made up of local men known for their baseball talents and they competed against each other to either declare themselves as champions or, sadly, the losing team while the teenagers gathered at THE REC, to dance and enjoy refreshments to continue the celebration.
For a quarter, seven of your favorite music selections could be played on the jukebox while Mr. John Harris and other community leaders provided hot dogs and red snow cones for the teens to enjoy. They had a fun time dancing and spending time together.
Edwards remembers preparations for Juneteenth would start with her grandmother purchasing red fabric from Richardsons Fabric Shop in Wharton to make her and her sister Linda Kaye red short sets to wear on Juneteenth. She had to have red beach thongs purchased from Bermsteins Department Store in Wharton to match her short set.
At home, she remembers her mother making a three-layer coconut pineapple cake and potato salad in preparation for the at-home celebration.
Aunt Velma made custard for homemade ice cream and her father, Grover D. and Uncle Ruben Kimble would churn the ice cream maker to freeze the custard into the delicious vanilla ice cream.
Each year, coming up to Juneteenth, the family would go to a watermelon patch to buy 20 or more watermelons and place them under a tree in the front yard. People would stop and want to buy them but they were being saved for the big celebration.
The day would begin with Edwards’ father rising early to start the barbecue ribs, chicken and sausage for the family’s mid-day meal. After the meal, they headed out to Harris Park for the baseball game and community gathering.
The Jackson Quarters community’s main gathering place was the home and large grounds of Clyde Mitchell Sr.
The Mitchell family still carries on this tradition today, sponsored by son, Charles Mitchell.
“It is a pleasure to continue the culture of our African American heritage,” Mitchell said
Mitchell says the people of the Jackson Quarters were sharecroppers after slavery ended. His father, Clyde, was the community sharecroppers’ business manager and his mother, Johnnie Mae was the bookkeeper for the sharecroppers. Mitchell’s parents were closely connected to the people.
To celebrate Juneteenth, the Jackson Quarters community shared food and work involved in preparation for the festivities. Mitchell remembers his Uncle Buddy Martin and Aunt Rosie always ready to help his father get set up for the big day.
In preparation for the day, the community men would have a “hog kill” in the winter to cure and preserve the meat. The kids contributed by picking up wood chips for the meat stored in a smokehouse.
Juneteenth was the biggest event of the year and people looked forward to it. It was more celebrated than Christmas. It was a greatly anticipated holiday for the community with a united purpose of thanksgiving, sharing and recreation. Today, Mitchell does not have the community connectivity his father had with the crop workers of his father’s day, but he continues to open his home and grounds to friends and family.
“In the Sorrell community, families prepared the traditional Juneteenth menu,” Betty Bryant said. Bryant grew up in Sorrell.
“Family and friends visited from all around and shared foods and memories of times gone by and exclaimed how the children had grown since the year before, Bryant said.
Bryant says her mother purchased her red shorts at a local department store in Wharton. If the purchase was $10, her mom would pay $1 a month until it was paid off.
The big gathering place in Sorrell was the Jaycena Randall pasture. Each year Randall would clear the pasture of cattle so people could gather under a large tree there.
Men would dig a pit, fill it with pecan or oak wood, and cover it with chicken wire for the community barbeque cookout. Bryant’s dad, Otis Bryant, and uncle Willie Stevens, along with other men in the community would contribute wild game, chicken, and sausage to prepare a meal with all the fixings.
These traditions started in 1866, one year after the news reached Galveston, that all slaves had been declared free. Celebrations began in Galveston and spread throughout Texas. By migration of African Americans to other states, it spread throughout the United States. In June 2021, it became a federal holiday.
The celebrations continue today. This year, an event is planned to be held in Harris Park on Wharton’s West Side and sponsored by the nonprofit group Sister Sista.
Story submitted by Carol Myers of The Wharton Training School Alumni History Committee.
