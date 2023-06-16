“Juneteenth was a big deal growing up in Wharton in the 1950’s”, Ann Edwards said. Edwards, formerly of Wharton, now lives in Houston.

Families prepared traditional Juneteenth foods at home and invited friends and family to come join in the celebration. Every African American community in Wharton had its favorite gathering place. It could be at home, in a park, at a church, in an open field where the community was invited to the picnic or at the rodeo grounds.

