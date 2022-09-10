The Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program (CEP) Agriculture and Natural Resources (AgNR) Unit is providing mini-grants to provide financial assistance to minority landowners with short-term cash needs.
CEP and AgNR realize the limited assets and challenges many minority landowners face. As a result, many have less access to emergency funding. This limited grant program will assist small farmers and producers by providing financial assistance to help overcome sustainability operation obstacles. The grant is eligible for farmers in Wharton and Austin counties.
