The Wharton FFA officers attended the 94th Texas FFA State Convention held in Fort Worth this past week. They learned about leadership, community service and networking with other FFA chapters across the state.
Also, Sara Filla received her Lonestar Degree, which is the highest degree that the state can offer. She spent long hours working on her record book and application.
Any student who would like to be in Junior FFA (grades 3-8) and high school students who will be taking an ag class are invited to the first FFA meeting of the year on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the high school ag shop (across from the Wharton FFA Project Center).
