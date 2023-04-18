Early voting starts Monday; candidate profiles

Early voting in the May 6 municipal and school board elections begins Monday, April 24, and runs through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters going to the polls will also be selecting from candidates for three positions on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and one position on the Wharton City Council.
On the WISD Board of Trustees, positions 5-7 are open. Incumbents Sherrell Speer (vice president, Position 5), Frederick Johnson (secretary, Position 6), and Curtis W. Evans (president, Position 7) are all seeking re-election. Speer is being challenged by Steven Roberts and Ressa Zambrano. Johnson is being challenged by Marie Ward and Lula Kearney. Evans is being challenged by Teri Mathis.
According to Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter, who is coordinating the elections in the county for Wharton, Wharton ISD, and El Campo, voters in Wharton will see both races on their ballot and those outside the city limits but within the school district will only get the trustee race.
“The City of El Campo will be the only item on their ballots,” she said.
She said early voting will be at the Wharton County Annex and the library in El Campo.
“Election Day will be at the Wharton Civic Center and the El Campo library,” she said. “Voters will be able to vote at any open polling location.”
Candidates for election in Wharton and WISD were asked to complete candidate profile forms provided by the Wharton Journal-Spectator. Included here are the responses received by the deadline. Any other candidates responding may appear in Saturday’s edition of the paper.
