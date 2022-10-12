As part of the ongoing project on U.S. Highway 59, the contractor is switching main lane traffic to the newly constructed southbound frontage road on Wednesday Oct. 12.
Main lane traffic will be moved onto the south bound frontage road from West Bernard Creek to State Highway 60.
There will be signs directing traffic and to watch for slowed traffic in the area. Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through work zones, and should keep the following tips in mind:
• Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
• Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
• Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
