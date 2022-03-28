Wharton ISD declines in annual academic performance report

According to the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR), Wharton ISD did worse overall in 2020-2021 than it did in 2018-2019.
The Texas Education Agency did not give accountability ratings in 2020-2021 due to the declared state health disaster.
Although she did not go into any detail while giving her report to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees at the March 21 meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Charli Lennon said the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests will not affect the district’s accountability rating this year because there was no testing in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“For the 2021 school year, the STAAR test was actually not counted towards our district accountability rating,” Lennon said. “We chose to take the test so that we can ensure that our students are growing. And so we took what we did last school year to determine how we were going to group our students and the instruction that we were going to provide this year.
“But again, the scores that we received last school year with a STAAR test did not count towards our accountability rating for the campus or for the school year, it was simply just used as a data point. This whole year, we do have an accountability year. But because we chose to take the test last year, it is going to be very good for us, because we likely will be able to get growth points this whole year.”
The 28-page report did say that the district’s special education determination status “needs intervention.”
According to the report, the district did worse in 2021 than 2019 in 65 of 86 categories on the STAAR test report. The district was the same or showed improvement in 21 categories. Of those 21 categories, the district was below state and Region 3 averages in all but four categories.
The report rates each grade level and subject with “approaches grade level or above,” “meets grade level or above,” and “masters grade level.” The district showed the most improvement at the eighth grade level and in English I, English II, and Algebra I.
In the eighth grade (current ninth graders), students improved in “meets grade level” from 44% to 46%, which matches the state level. Eighth graders mastering grade level in math improved from 12% to 14% which was higher than the 11% state average. In social studies, eighth graders in “approaches grade level” increased from 57% to 59% which was better than the 57% state average.
In English I, English II, and Algebra I, the district improved in all categories except “masters grade level” in English 1. The most significant improvement came in Algebra I where “approaches grade level” jumped from 58% to 74%, which was better than the 73% state average.
Among the biggest drops were sixth and seventh grade mathematics. In the sixth grade, the district fell from 78% to 59% in “approaches grade level” and the seventh grade plummeted from 69% to 32% in “approaches grade level.”
The board of trustees accepted the report without comment or questions.
The full report can be seen online at https://rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/cgi/sas/broker?_service=marykay&_program=perfrept.perfmast.sas&_debug=0&ccyy=2021&lev=D&id=241904&prgopt=reports%2Ftapr%2Fpaper_tapr.sas
