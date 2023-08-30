Boling has issued a boil order for Wednesday, Aug. 30, for Boling Municipal Water District TX2410006 due to repair work being done on a water main.
The order is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Customers will need to boil water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes in drinking water, water for brushing teeth and any water used for cooking or making ice.
The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and held there for a period of two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. Water may still be safely used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes or any other use not involving consumption.
When boiling water is no longer necessary, the water system officials will send notice that water is safe for consumption again.
Anyone with questions on the matter is invited to contact the Boling Municipal Water District at 979-657-2106.
