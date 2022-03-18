Concerns raised about preserving historic downtown

A local developer brought up concerns about preserving Wharton’s historic downtown buildings during a presentation Monday night to the city council.
Russell Baird, who lives on the second floor of one of the buildings on West Milam Street and owns several buildings on the block, said he fears that neglect could endanger the buildings and historic nature of Monterey Square around the Wharton County Courthouse. He gave a slideshow depicting buildings in their early years, their current condition, and showing damage he has uncovered while doing restoration work.
“I just wanted to go through a few things on downtown Wharton and just put it in front of you and just let you know that the downtown area does need help in some manner, shape or form to attract investment that is necessary to keep those buildings in good shape,” he said.
He showed pictures of each block, pointing out historic and non-historic buildings. He said the east side of the square was the most historic.
“It’s the most the most historical of any of these blocks with that we have, but there’s a lot of repair and maintenance that needs to go on there,” he said.
Baird said he has spent a lot of money refurbishing buildings he owns.
“And not all the upgrades and work are historical,” he said. “An awful lot of them have to do with just bringing buildings up to livable conditions.”
He said he has found a mix of surprises as he gets into the buildings. In one he found a hidden cast iron feature. In another he found giant cracks in the wall.
“Downtown Wharton is an important draw. We do need water, sewer, trash. And we need to have some way to do it better for the people there. It’s hard to find a place at those locations to put a dumpster. And you know, having maybe one dumpster per block or something like that in place might be helpful,” he said.
He would also like to see the utility poles removed from the square.
“We’d like to get the utility poles off the front,” he said. “There are very few electrical lines actually out on the front of the streets posted with electricals in back. But there are cable and telephone lines and nobody uses telephone much anymore.”
He also said there is a need to reduce traffic passing through downtown in order to create a better walkable area.
Although no action was taken by the council, Baird did have two requests.
“We need some type of property tax relief to attract investment,” he said. “Because these (buildings) will take some money to actually fix up.”
He said investing in downtown improvements will result in future tax revenues for the city.
“If you tax it to death it will never come back,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to get investment in there. We’ll create future tax.”
His second request was for the formation of a committee.
“I just want to ask council to think about it and think if the city can set up a committee or set up anything that will help look at what things can be done or can’t be done,” he said. “Are there any tax abatements that could be done?”
He said as a current owner he wouldn’t qualify for tax abatements, but new owners of buildings would.
“I will tell you that we don’t have that many blocks of historic downtown,” he said. “We can’t afford to lose the block here and a lose block there. If we do there’s no there’s no historic downtown left. All we’ve got is a square and two blocks of West Milam to deal with.”
Earlier in the meeting, Baird asked for the city to help pay for water taps to his buildings on West Milam Street.
“There appears to be only two water hookups, one for 301 West Milam … and the other one’s over on Richmond Road. Both of them are going into my buildings now, but that’s only two water meters being available for what really needs to be six or more,” he said.
He said he recently sold one of his buildings and the new owner is in limbo until the water meter issue is resolved. Baird also noted that the sewer lines in the area are in need of upgrading as well.
“So, it appears to me that to go ahead and replace sewer and water all at the same time would probably be a good project,” he said. “The city would have instead of two meters, approximately eight with the possibility to have additional customers in order to allow that area to grow.”
Councilmember Russell Machann asked Baird if he had contacted the Wharton Economic Development Corporation about helping fund such a project. Baird said he had just discovered the need and rushed to get it on the council’s agenda in time and had not thought about WEDCO.
“Let me tell you the reason I’m asking is because WEDCO, we approve stuff like that all the time,” said Machann, who also served on that board.
The council voted to table Baird’s request in order to allow him to go before the WEDCO board.
In other action, the council:
• Approved two requests from James Perez to hold fundraisers in city parks. The first would be a scholarship barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, March 19, from noon to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park. The second is a crawfish boil to benefit Just Do It Now on April 2 at Guffey Park;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Terry Lynch to waive rental fees and approve various permits for the Cops and Rodders car show at the Wharton Civic Center on April 30 with a rainout day on May 1;
• Approved a VOCA grant for a victim’s assistance officer for the police department;
• Approved a medical services agreement with Dr. Jeff Gubbels;
• Authorized the applications to the Texas Department of Transportation for participation in the aviation division’s capital improvement program for a new security gate and fence and funds for crack fill, seal, and restriping at the Wharton Regional Airport;
• Authorized the Wharton Swim Team to use the city pool;
• Authorized temporary signage for the Wharton Farmer’s Market; and
• Approved a facilities extension agreement with CenterPoint Energy for utility service relocations at Harrison lane for the Wharton FM 1301 Extension project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.