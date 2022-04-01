According to a spokesman for CenterPoint Energy, the power outage last Friday, March 25, that left most of Wharton and the surrounding area without power for four hours and 37 minutes was caused by a fault in a primary transmission line. The company said 266 of its customers lost power.
