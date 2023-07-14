I-69 upgrade approved between EC, Wharton

A $3.6 million effort to help transform the 7.9 miles of U.S. 59 between El Campo and Wharton into I-69 was approved in a U.S. House subcommittee Thursday.
The transportation appropriations bill still has to make its way through Congress, but is already being heralded as a victory for El Campo, Wharton and Wharton County.
“This is great news ... and a really good example of our continued county-wide partnerships. Our objective has been to have the portion of Highway 59 all the way through Wharton County to be designated as Interstate 69,” said Carolyn Gibson, executive director of the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
“Wharton County has hundreds of acres with rail access and highway frontage and the timing couldn’t be better, coming on the heels of the completion of the merger between Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific. Logistically this shows developers Wharton County is actively preparing and ready for growth,” she added.
U.S. 59 through El Campo already meets I-69 standards thanks to a $8 million city effort and construction is under way to transform the highway within the Wharton City limits.
Between 22,000 and 24,000 vehicles make their way across Wharton County using U.S. 59, according to a I-69 Segment 3 traffic study, with those counts projected to grow to 45,100 and 47,900 by 2035.
Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Josh Owens could not be reached by press time Friday.
District 22 Congressman Troy Nehls, whose district includes Wharton County, was considered instrumental in moving the effort forward.
“The federal funds requested will allow for right-of-way acquisition and utility location to be completed and the position the project to receive construction funding through he competitive annual state Unified Transportation Plan process. Construction of this segment of U.S. 59/I-69 has been submitted for full funding in the next UTP,” Nehls said in a March 27 letter to the committee.
Local representatives District 17 State Senator Joan Huffman and District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman also worked in support of the project.
Included in the pending bill is $3 million for the reconstruction the U.S. 59/U.S. 259 interchange on the north side of Nacogdoches.
I-69 is being developed in increments throughout the state starting in higher population areas and then in shorter segments connecting them.
