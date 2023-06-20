City dog park gets funds

Dog owners and animal lovers alike will be pleased to know that on May 30, the Bay Area Council On Drugs & Alcohol, Inc. (BACODA) granted the City of Wharton Beautification Commission funds to build a dog park.
The City Council, on June 12, approved a resolution awarding Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks the contract for the installation of fencing and equipment for a dog park to be located on the Santa Fe Trail at 900 North Fulton.
BACODA representatives Hilda Quintana and Gloria Montoya attended the announcement by the City of Wharton Beautification Commission with commissioners Adraylle Watson, Nancy Mata and Rachel Roberson. Funds collected by BACODA come from donations, t-shirt and swag sales and will be used for signage, a parking lot and other amenities needed for the park.
On Jan. 10, 2023, the City Council approved to implement and fundraise for a dog park in an existing city park, with fundraising efforts and assistance from BACODA. The Beautification Commission expects groundbreaking and construction to begin in the fall of 2023.
