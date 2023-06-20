City dog park gets funds

Funds raised going to the dogs as Bay Area Council On Drugs & Alcohol, Inc. met with City of Wharton Beautification Commissioners in May to present more than $56k in grant funds for a new dog park to be built in the fall of 2023. Front row (l-r) Beautification Commissioners Adraylle Watson, Nancy Mata, Rachel Roberson and Gloria Montoya, BACODA representative. Second row (l-r) Nathan Vogt, City of Wharton Code Enforcement Officer, Beautification Commissioners Debbie Folks, Sheryl Joost and Hilda Quintana, BACODA representative. Back row, Claudia Velasquez, City of Wharton Building Official.

 Courtesy Photo

Dog owners and animal lovers alike will be pleased to know that on May 30, the Bay Area Council On Drugs & Alcohol, Inc. (BACODA) granted the City of Wharton Beautification Commission funds to build a dog park.

The City Council, on June 12, approved a resolution awarding Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks the contract for the installation of fencing and equipment for a dog park to be located on the Santa Fe Trail at 900 North Fulton.

