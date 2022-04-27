Although the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on almost everything at the Wharton County Youth Fair, Penny Kmiec, co-sales committee chairman, said results of the sale last year were impressive.
“Our buyers/supporters were wonderful in making the Sale of Excellence awesome last year,” Kmiec said.
She said she is hoping for great success for the participants in the fair this year. The record for the Sale of Excellence was set in 2015 raising $1,321,878 for the youths. The money is used to give scholarships to the students and to give them money to use for their projects next year. They are expecting 275 exhibitors in the Sale of Excellence. Exhibitors include 4-H, home economics, and FFA students from throughout the county.
Exhibitors selling in the Sale of Excellence on Saturday, April 30, will be posted on the Wharton County Youth Fair website Thursday morning, April 28.
Students spend three to 12 months out of the preceding year to raise and prepare their entries. However, it takes 65 or more adult volunteers to help make the sale a success.
“Volunteers work year-round preparing for the fair,” said Kmiec. “We have a big push starting four months before.”
There are Fair Funds in all of the towns throughout the county. The members of these funds pool their resources to give children from their community the best results for their hard work. Add-ons for purchases will be accepted until May 6.
The Freezer Sale is not quite as exclusive as the Sale of Excellence, but it does provide a chance for a little reimbursement on the investment the child has made. Bids are regulated, from a minimum of $100 on birds to $350 on larger animals.
Snacks will be provided midday on the day of the sale, April 30, and a full dinner for buyers after the sale is complete. Buyers are able to bid by phone on the freezer sale but the choices diminish quickly. The number to the fair office is 979-677-3350 for more information.
