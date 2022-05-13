The race for State House District 85 heats up Monday as Republican Party Primary runoff early voting gets under way.
Incumbent Rep. Phil Stephenson of Wharton faces off against challenger Stan Kitzman of Waller County in the election that will help determine the area’s representation in the state legislature.
With less than 3,000 registered voters casting ballots in last week’s local elections, Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Thursday she doubts there will be lines at the polls.
“I’m not predicting a big turn out, but I would love for them (voters) to surprise me and turn out in droves,” Richter said. “Just because there are no local races on the ballot does not mean that it’s not important.”
Either Kitzman or Stephenson will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett in the November General Election.
House District 85 lines were re-drawn during redistricting late last year.
Stephenson has represented Jackson and Wharton counties and part of Fort Bend County for a decade. Now, however, District 85 covers all of Wharton, Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties along with part of Fort Bend County making the election outcome anything but certain.
During primary voting, Stephenson drew 39.99 percent with Kitzman collecting 34.52 percent. Challengers Fred Roberts and Artemio “Art” Hernandez muddled the voting field grabbing 15.7 and 9.79 percent of the votes respectively.
Kitzman won Austin (2,056 to 1,005), Fayette (1,721 to 1,298) and Waller (2,333 to 752) counties while Stephenson claimed Wharton (3,410 to 256), Colorado (914 to 790) and Fort Bend (1,215 to 262).
During the March Primary, however, Roberts collected 1,203 votes in Fayette County and 841 in Colorado County.
Stephenson through his early terms billed himself as the only CPA in the House, and still champions creative financing solutions like solving teacher pension woes with life insurance premiums and easing the school property tax burden by extending sales tax to professional services.
He previously served on the Wharton County Junior College board, worked as an associate scout for the Kansas City Royals and coached in the Babe Ruth League.
Kitzman was a Waller County commissioner from 2011 to 2014 and is now the general manager of the Brookshire-Katy Drainage District. He previously taught social studies at Royal Middle School in Pattison and served in the Army National Guard.
Border security and protecting production agriculture top Kitzman’s platform.
Early ballots can be cast 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20 at the El Campo Library - Mayor’s Room, 200 W. Church; Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Only those who voted Republican in the March Primary or did not vote at all in March can cast a ballot in the run-off. Those who voted Democrat in the March Primary will have to wait until November to cast their next vote regarding House District 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.