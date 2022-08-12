Branded Bliss meets a need, fulfills a dream

When a dream for owning a boutique merged with a perceived need for a local supplier for western wear, the end result was Kristina Crouch’s new business, Branded Bliss Western Wear, at 302 West Milam.
The idea for her dream to become a reality was birthed during the height of the COVID pandemic.
“During COVID we found ourselves spending more time at home and after a discussion of what we wanted for our futures,” said Crouch, “We made the decision to turn my dream of becoming a boutique owner into reality.”
Crouch had always wanted to own a boutique and she kept envisioning it as being in downtown Wharton. Her previous jobs included working as an office manager and as a part of administration teams for chemical and water plants. But she and her family put the plan in motion.
“It took months of trying to find someone willing to sell a building before we finally were able to secure what turned out to be the perfect location,” Crouch said. “That very evening the current western wear store in town announced they were relocating. We took that as a sign from God that was the direction we should go and I quit my job and never looked back.”
The shop, which opened in November 2021, officially changed its name to Branded Bliss Western Wear in May. It carries a wide assortment of western wear for men, women, and children, as well as Western style boutique clothing for women. Crouch felt Western wear was a necessity worn by a most of the community and it would be better to get it locally rather than travel into a city for it.
Her family, especially her husband Justin, and their children, Ryder, 8, Kenslie, 6, and Brantley, 3, support her all the way.
“When my children are not in school you can normally find them ‘helping mommy’ at the store,” Crouch said. “My husband spends his free time working as a contractor on our future location and helping me with the men’s side of the business since I am still learning.”
Crouch, who grew up in West Columbia, moved to Boling in 2017. She comes from a family full of entrepreneurs who have owned numerous businesses in West Columbia and Brazoria. Her goal is to continue to grow her business and to be able to serve Wharton County for years to come. The grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022.
