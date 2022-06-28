Prairie View A&M University’s Cooperative Extension Program is hosting a Women in Ag Ranch Tour and Workshop on Saturday, July 9.
The program will begin with a tour of Forgason Cattle Headquarters in Hungerford, where guests will view facilities and learn about the history of J.D. Hudgins, Inc. Following the tour, attendees will meet at the Wharton Civic Center for lunch, raffles, and guests speakers who will be giving presentations on a variety of ag-related topics.
The day will be filled with lots of great agricultural information and will also provide a space for agriculturalists to learn, grow, and network.
Topics include Ag Marketing Strategies presented by Rachel Cutrer of Ranch House Designs; NRCS Conservation Programs presented by Cristela Sanders, NRCS district conservationist; and Beef Carcass Yields and Losses presented by Dr. Lea Ann Kinman, PVAMU meat scientist.
Admission is free, but registration is encouraged by calling 979-532-3310 or emailing bmitchell@pvamu.edu.
