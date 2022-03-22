Christopher Chimelak has a painful and often embarrassing medical condition that has no cure and prevents him from working and doing most things he used to enjoy in life.
Chimelak, 55, of Wharton County has hidradenitis suppurativa, a non-contagious disease that results in lumps and lesions, often in places where skin rubs together. In his case, his waistline, groin, buttocks, and neck are infected. He developed the condition in 2015.
“What would happen is canals would form in between them, which they call tracks. And it’s almost like having a non-malignant cancer that just fills and fills with pus,” he said.
Although there is no cure, there is a medication that helps reduce symptoms, but Chimelak dare not take it. One of the potential side-effects is cancer.
“My mom died of pancreatic cancer. My dad died of melanoma. My sister had breast cancer. She just recently died of COVID. My other sister is going through cancer right now,” he said. “My other brother has cancer right now. Another brother died of cancer. Cancer runs in my family; I was not a good candidate for taking that particular drug.”
Some of Chimelak’s sores have gotten so bad that it required surgery.
“I’ve had surgeries around my neck, I’ve had surgeries on the back of my neck. This part here, these two kind of holes right here,” he said, pointing to a spot on his neck. “The doctor had actually cut out some and what they did is they stitched up stitches on both of the areas. And then I got more hidradenitis suppurativa in that area.”
Part of Chimelak’s problem, he said, is with doctors. He overheard one in Eagle Lake complain that he wasn’t making the money a specialist would to treat him, so he just probed at the sores with medical instruments, causing Chimelak great pain, but ultimately doing nothing for him.
He said other doctors and dermatologists were unfamiliar with the condition, and one blamed the condition on poor hygiene.
“He pretty much called me a pig,” Chimelak said. “He said that this disease was my fault. He said that he knew that this disease was brought on by people that don’t bathe, people that are overweight, and people that don’t keep themselves clean. And my wife was there. And she pretty much told him that that’s not me. I mean, I bathe twice a day, you know, to keep trying keep my body as clean as possible. You know, because the disease, it doesn’t matter whether you’re overweight, doesn’t matter whether you’re you smoke, doesn’t matter whether you eat wrong foods.”
In August of 2020, he went to Columbus Community Hospital to have hidradenitis suppurativa tumors removed from his neck and a fist-sized pilonidal cyst (similar but different than the hidradenitis suppurativa) removed from the bottom of his spine atop his buttocks. He said when he was being prepped for surgery, he cracked a joke with the anesthesiologist, who didn’t think it was funny.
“So what he did, because he didn’t like my joke, is he took that needle and inserted it like 15-20 times in different places in my spine. And he overinflated it, intentionally overinflated it. And I was screaming the whole time,” Chimelak said.
He said the surgeon was aware of what happened. Mortified at the whole incident, he left the hospital as soon as he could after surgery, but never got the name of the anesthesiologist. He said the hospital won’t give it to him.
After the surgery, his wound opened up on his neck. He couldn’t find a doctor who would tend to it. As a result, there are ragged scars around a large portion of his neck.
Eventually Chimelak filed a formal complaint against the surgeon for failing to act on what he calls an assault by the anesthesiologist. He has also filed complaints with the Columbus Police Department and the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office, but no action has been taken. Over time Chimelak said he filed complaints with the Texas Medical Board, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the attorney general, state Rep. Phil Stephenson, and Sen. Ted Cruz but the only response he has received is from the medical board seeking additional information. Chimelak said he has asked for the information from the hospital, but they have not been forthcoming.
The Wharton Journal-Spectator has contacted Columbus Community Hospital by phone and email seeking comment, but there has been no response as of press time.
Chimelak said he thinks the hospital has “circled the wagons” and is afraid he wants to sue them. He said he doesn’t.
“Mainly I want accountability ... What happens to the next person that goes into the operating room and has this sadistic guy not like what he says and torture him? You know, what happens to that person? So, I want accountability,” he said.
He said he also just needs to be believed.
“I wanted to show whoever it was, the doctor, the surgeon, administrators, the police, that this actually took place. And, you know, they should all fix whatever their protocols are; that they investigate. … As far as I know, nobody’s looked into anything.”
